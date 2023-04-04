TC Junior Golf hosting open house April 15
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association is hosting a free open house from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Bay Meadows Family Golf Course.
The event is intended to introduce children to the game of golf. TCJGA in partnership with Bay Meadows Family Golf Course will have instructors available as well as golf clubs so kids can learn to swing, putt and chip. The golf course and learning center are located off 5550 Bay Meadows Drive in Traverse City.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, TCJGA has been providing golf lessons and hosting golf tournaments for the children and young adults of the Grand Traverse region with great admiration and success. TCJGA’s mission is to inspire children, ages 5–22, to develop their golf game, learn etiquette, and gain self-confidence while playing at some of the finest golf facilities in northern Michigan. The organization focuses its teaching on the life skills of honesty, integrity, respect, confidence, good sportsmanship and playing by the rules.
Founded by National and Michigan Hall of Fame coach Bob Lober, the organization has given more than $380,000 in college scholarship funding to its members and their families. It is TCJGA’s goal to continue providing new and current junior players with a program recognized by many as one of the best in the United States. Todd Hursey, the organization’s current executive director and a Michigan Hall of Fame coach, is continuing the tradition of excellence that has been achieved during the past 40 years.
“We are so proud of our kids and their families, and we know firsthand the value of this game," Hursey said. "Our amazing sponsors and donors have been instrumental in teaching kids life skills through golf. Every year, it is one of the most rewarding experiences to give out our college scholarships to these outstanding kids who are starting their lives.”
For those interested in signing up for clinics, camps or tournaments in 2023, more information can be found here http://www.tcjga.com/membership/.
It is not a requirement to become a member. However, there are discounts and other benefits for those who do join.
For parents considering a lesson to see if their child would be interested in golf, clubs are available at no charge. In addition, TCJGA has a financial assistance program available to qualifying juniors, which is designed to offset the cost of membership with camps, clinics, leagues, and tournaments.
