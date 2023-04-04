Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.