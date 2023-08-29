TC Horse Shows Tournament of Champions Aug. 30-Sept. 17
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows will close its 2023 season with the Tournament of Champions from Aug. 30–Sept. 17.
The three-week series includes an encore performance by Major League Show Jumping and a prestigious cap to the season with the iconic 53rd American Gold Cup.
The second 2023 Leg for Major League Show Jumping will be Sept. 16 to feature the league's crowd-pleasing team format. The race looks like a close finish is in store as the league approaches the second half of their season. More information can be ofound at majorleagueshowjumping.com.
The American Gold Cup is slated for Sept. 17. The five-star event boasts a $500,000 purse and draws global talent, making it a crowning achievement for the venue and the region.
TC Horse Shows also reported a 64 percent uptick in ticket sales this season. All general admission sales benefit local charities, with nearly $30,000 donated this season. Traverse Bay Pony Club, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library GTR, and Accelerate the Care remain beneficiaries for the final three weeks.
"The Tournament of Champions builds up to a final weekend that's not to be missed, highlighted by the American Gold Cup and Major League Show Jumping. This kind of world-class competition is helping to define Traverse City as an equestrian destination. A special thank you to the community for being such gracious hosts," Event Director Matt Morrissey said.
The tournament starts with a 2-star competition featuring the $77,300 Southern Arches Grand Prix on Sept. 3. The USHJA Young Jumper Championships and the 14th Silver Oak Jumper Tournament are the center of attention for week two. The Young Jumper Championships is for horses 4-8 years old and prime to witness up-and-coming equine athletes. The Silver Oak Jumper Tournament, presented by the Davis McCullough Foundation, is the country's highest-rated CSI3* event. It raises needed funds to support athletes facing life-changing injuries through the Kevin Babington Foundation.
The American Grand Prix set for Sept. 17 will feature musical entertainment by Sav from The Accidentals and an Honor Guard during the opening ceremonies for the weekend. Flintfields Horse Park will offer a range of onsite activities for attendees of all ages, including food and beverage and children's play area. Additionally, Accelerate the Care will host a classic car show and announce the winner of their car raffle for a 1967 Ford Mustang.
Tickets are available at the gate or online via TraverseCityHorseShows.com.
'Powered By Pie' bicycle race to stop in Kalkaska
KALKASKA — Nearly 1,000 cyclists from Michigan and across the country begin an annual ride Wednesday from East Lansing ending in Mackinaw City over Labor Day weekend.
Along the way, many will be “powered by pie” as they balance fitness and fun.
This year’s ride will mark a “pie milestone” as volunteers at the East Boardman Community Bible Church in Kalkaska County serve up their 800th home-baked pie. Church volunteers started serving pie 10 years ago to hungry riders. That first year, riders ate all the pies planned for two days within 40 minutes after opening. Volunteers reported most riders skipped with plates and purchased whole pies and ate them directly from the pie tins with forks.
Volunteers now plan between 80 and 90 pies, along with ice cream, to satisfy those riding past on the four- and five-day west routes.
The stop is also newly named the “Leonard Provencher Memorial Pie Stop.” Provencher, who passed away this year, was a long-time DALMAC rider, volunteer and enthusiastic fan of the Boardman church’s pies.
Proceeds from the volunteer-run event go to the DALMAC Fund which grants money to programs that advance bicycle safety; public awareness of bicyclists’ rights on public thoroughfares; bicycling events; bicycle trails and routes across the state; instruction regarding the care and maintenance of bicycles; and social opportunities for bicyclists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.