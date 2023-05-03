TC Central’s Heethuis, Seabase earn NHSSCA All-American honors
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central multi-sport student-athlete Catelyn Heethuis was named to the 2023 list of All-Americans by the National High School Strength Coaches Association.
Heethuis becomes the first female student-athlete from Central to earn the honor, joining 2022 recipients Josh Burnham and Kadyn Warner among other area students-athletes to be given the distinction. Trojans football and baseball player Reed Seabase also earned the honor this year.
The award is given annually to high school athletes who have demonstrated outstanding achievement on and off the field regarding strength and conditioning, athletic performance, academics and leadership.
Hursey leads Indiana to 4th in Big Ten tournament
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Suttons Bay grad Thomas Hursey led Indiana’s men’s golf team to its best Big Ten finish in a decade.
The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship third round was canceled due to inclement weather, so he standings after 36 holes were used for the final ones at Galloway National Golf Course.
The fourth-place finish is the best for the Hoosiers at the Big Ten Championship since tying for fourth in the 2013 conference tournament. Indiana came in behind Illinois, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
Hursey held the course record after shooting a second-round 66, only to have that broken about an hour later with a 65 from Illinois’ Tommy Kuhl.
Hursey finished 13th in the field, rebounding from a first-round 78 to improve by 12 strokes a day later. He posted the top Hoosiers score, trying with teammate Noah Gillard with scores of 144 each. Not a single player broke 70 the first day.
Three Mesick Bulldogs sign letters of intent
MESICK — A trio of Bulldogs will continue their athletic endeavors at the collegiate level.
Sadie Grames, Kelsey Quiggin and Ashtyn Simeron all signed their national letters of intent last week at a ceremony at Mesick High School.
Grames will attend Davenport University and participate in weight lifting. Quiggin and Simerson will both head to Kuyper College, where Quiggin will compete in volleyball and Simerson will play basketball.
Four Cadillac athletes sign letters of intent
CADILLAC — Four Cadillac student-athletes signed their letters-of-intent recently, with Keenan Marr, Kaleb McKinley, Jaden Montague and Keenan Suminski committing to play college athletics.
Marr will attend Hope College to play football as an outside linebacker and get a degree in business marketing.
McKinley heads to Adrian College to play football (running back) and baseball (catcher). He plans to study exercise science.
Suminski heads to Hope College to play football as a wide receiver. He plans to study communications and business management.
McKinley, Suminski and Marr were all part of a Vikings football team that won three straight district titles, won the school’s first regional crown and played in the state finals.
Montague will attend Grand Rapids Community College to play basketball and study for his associates in business. His basketball teams at Cadillac won back-to-back regional championships.
Schedule out for Michigan Summer Games hockey tryout
GAYLORD — The schedule for to tryout for the Meijer State Games of Michigan summer hockey tournament has been released for District 7 in Gaylord.
Northern Michigan athletes interested in trying out for teams in boys divisions 11U, 13U, 15U, 18U as well as girls 7th-12th grades can tryout at the Otsego County Sportsplex this Saturday.
The 11U tryouts are 10-11 a.m. followed by the 13U and girls tryouts from 11 a.m.-noon and the 15U and 18U tryouts from noon-1 p.m.
To view the district map, boundary details and to register, please visit www.stategamesofmichigan.com/hockey/tryouts.
MSU CB Brantley withdraws from portal
EAST LANSING — Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn from the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar said Tuesday.
Brantley’s return allows coach Mel Tucker to retain a key player after losing a pair of standouts on Sunday, when quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman entered the portal.
Brantley started 11 games at cornerback last season, leading the team with six pass breakups and making two interceptions.
