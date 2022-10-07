Tickets on sale now for TC Patriot Game
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets to the 11th Annual TC Patriot Game, set for Oct. 21, are now available at gofan.co. Tickets will also be available at the gate on game day beginning at 5:30 p.m. All Veterans, active duty and first responders receive free entry for the game.
The TC Patriot Game takes the annual football clash between the TC West Titans and TC Central Trojans and combines a focus to honor Veterans, first responders, active-duty military and area heroes who have sacrificed their lives while serving our country. Each year, Student Senate members from both schools determine a beneficiary of the event. Proceeds from this year's t-shirt sales will support Mid-Michigan Honor Flight whose mission is to transport America’s Veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.
This year, Trojan supporters will wear red shirts while supporters of the Titans will wear navy blue. The minimum shirt donation is $10. Commemorative t-shirts are available for student sales October 17-20 during lunch.
The public can purchase t-shirts at both schools at specific time periods Oct. 17-20. Traverse City West fans can purchase shirts by the school’s main entrance 7:30-8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. TC Central fans can purchase shirts 7:30- 8 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m. in the main entrance atrium and in front of the gymnasium. Any remaining t-shirts will be sold at the game.
Knowing the TC Patriot Game may be chilly, a pre-sale of TC Patriot Game sweatshirts are available for purchase at https://www.threadscustomgear.com/your-store/tc-patriot-game-gear/. This sale ends this weekend on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
TCAPS highly recommends purchasing tickets in advance at www.GoFan.co. On game day, there will be three separate lines on the 13th and 14th St entrances; one for pre-purchased through GoFan, one for those paying in cash, and one for those paying by card.
For more information, visit www.tcaps.net/tcpatriotgame or contact the TC Central Athletic Office at 231.933.6575.
