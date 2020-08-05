Hursey, Munch win college portion of TCJGA Championships
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association held their annual Championship Tournament at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on August 2.
There were seven categories in play with college, high school and youth athletes participating.
Ferris State sophomore and Suttons Bay alum Thomas Hursey ran away with the college boys division. Hursey shot a tournament-low 66 on The Bear course and carded a 69 on Spruce Run. Tyler Gilling placed second with a 76 on The Bear and a 83 on Spruce Run.
Emlin Munch, a Hope College golfer and TC Central alum, won the girls college division in an even more dominating fashion as Hursey. Munch shot a 78-83-161 while her closest competition, Hope Thebo, managed a 98-88-186.
Elk Rapids’ Josh Lavely won the Elite Boys division (76-67-143), followed by Harry Chipman (76-75-151), Boston Price (87-69-156) and Michael Beattie (78-78-156).
Other Elite Boys finishers included Shea Harmeson (164), Zach Galan (165), Cam Peters (167), Tommy Puetz (168) and Blake O’Connor (171).
Sophia Florek won the Elite Girls division with a 177, followed by Lauren Posey (182), Kennedy Ellis (194) and Ainslee Hewitt (198).
The TCJGA also sponsored 18-hole and 9-hole brackets. Winslow Robinson and Isaac Scavarda tied with a low round of 78.
Sydney Rademacher took home the girls 18-hole title with a 101 followed by Lilly Boals with a 103.
Duncan Robinson won the 9-hole portion on Spruce Run, carding a 34. Zach Steers was right on Robinson’s heels with a 37.
