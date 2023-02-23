TC West’s Robertson named MHSAA Scholar Athlete
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association selected Traverse City West’s Ian Robertson as one of 14 Class student-athletes A to receive a $2,000 scholarship through the MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award program.
Scholar-Athletes must carry at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and have previously won a letter in a varsity sport in which the MHSAA sponsors a postseason tournament. Other requirements for the applicants were to show active participation in other school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.
The scholarship recipients will be recognized March 25 during the boys basketball state championship finals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Robertson is playing his third season of varsity basketball, played two of varsity soccer and will play his third of varsity baseball this spring. He earned All-State honorable mention and league Player of the Year recognition in soccer and All-League and All-District in baseball. He helped those two teams to district championships and served as captain of all three varsity teams.
Robertson is also participating in his fourth year of student senate as student governor and third year of National Honor Society. He has helped raise more than $20,000 for charity through student government work and contributed more than 85 hours of community service. Robertson served as a youth basketball coach throughout high school as well as the section leader of TC West’s Bleacher Creatures student section that won the 2021-22 MHSAA Battle of the Fans. He will attend Tufts University in Massachusetts and study on a pre-medical track.
GTBY Breakers compete in YMCA 8U state championships
TRAVERSE CITY — More than 140 swimmers 8 years old and younger took part in the YMCA state championship meet Saturday at the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA. The GTBY Breakers took seventh place with Avery Flaska winning a state title in the 7U 25-yard backstroke.
Flaska also took second the 7U 50-yard freestyle and third in the 7U 25-yard freestyle.
Other Breakers swimmers with top-five finishes included Izzy Arnold (4th; 7U 25-yard backstroke), Avery Clifford (5th, 7U 25-yard freestyle; 3rd, 7U 25-yard breaststroke), Mae Schillinger(5th, 8U 25-yard breaststroke), and the relay team of Arnold, Clifford, Tia Kirt and Ella Schaub (2nd, 7U 100-yard freestyle).
Area boy wins free-throw state championship
TRAVERSE CITY — Enzo Ruelas, a student at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Traverse City, won a state championship for his free-throw shooting in Howell on Saturday.
Ruelas won the local Elks Lodge Free Throw Competition at Traverse City West Senior High School in the boys 8-9 division in December. In January, he won the regional competition in Muskegon to advance to the state finals.
At the finals, Ruelas made 23 of 25 free throws to tie another contestant. In the tiebreaker round, Ruelas made nine of 10 to win the title. He was also awarded with the “Top Shooter” award for the best score out of all age groups for boys and girls.
Ruelas advances to the national semifinals in South Bend, Indiana, on March 18.
