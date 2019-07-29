TC West Junior Little League All-Stars headed to states
The Traverse City West Junior Little League All-Star team (8-10 year olds) took down West Branch in the District 8 final by a score of 10-8 last week in Gaylord to move on to the state tournament.
The team, coached by Ryan Folgmann, Lindsay Dewey and Kurt Neveau, was down 8-0 in the fourth inning against West Branch before scoring 10 straight runs to take the district title.
They earned a spot in the state tournament that starts on Friday in Dexter.
The TC East Major Little League All-Star team (9-11 year olds) also won their district and are headed to the state tourney.
Pit Spitters add two new pitchers
The Traverse City Pit Spitters have made two roster moves headed into the final leg of the season.
Traverse City added pitchers Sam Benschoter (Michigan State) and Mason Sherrill (Olivet Nazarene University) to their 30-man active roster. Pitchers Wyatt Rush and Evan Gates had their contracts waived to make room.
Benschoter made ten appearances for MSU last season with an opponent batting average of .296. Sherrill has made 15 career appearances on the mound for Olivet with a career 6.39 ERA.
Mexico’s Lambre wins week 5 grand prix at GLEF
WILLIAMSBURG — Mexico’s Santiago Lambre took home the most coveted prize at the $71,000 Flintlfields Farm Grand Prix at the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival on Sunday.
Lambre and his horse Ibabco had the fastest of 10 fault-free finishers, setting the bar at 35.890 seconds.
Abigail McArdle and her horse Victorio 5 won the $35,700 Devoucoux Welcome Satke on Friday.
Divide Gravel Road Race sees record number of riders
The fifth annual Divide Gravel Road Race saw 254 riders come out to take place in the 19, 34 and 50-mile rides over the weekend.
Manelona’s Jim Collis and Ann Arbor’s Lauren Fitzpatrick took home the top spots in the 19-mile race. Kalamazoo’s Tory Cane and Goshen’s Kevin Hathaway won the 34-mile race.
Cadillac’s Tim Coffey (2:27.18.8) and Ann Arbor’s Kaitlyn Patterson (2:46.21.6) took home first in the big 50-mile race.
Proceeds from this event went to help the Manton cross country team attend its team camp.
Local MMA fighter has title fight on July 31
Matt Elliott, a local mixed martial artist and owner of the Warrior Combat Academy, will face off with Nevada’s no. 1 flyweight in a championship title bout in Detroit on Wednesday.
If he wins, he could overtake the no. 1 ranking for flyweights in the country.
