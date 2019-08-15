TC West football golf fundraiser on Saturday
On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Traverse City West Senior High School’s Titan Football program is hosting a golf outing fundraiser beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Interlochen Golf Course. The cost is $75 per golfer and the event is open to the public. Proceeds from the event will be used toward the purchase of new equipment. Registration and silent auction bidding begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m., and lunch at 1:30 p.m. To register, visit titanfootballgolf.com.
TC West and Grand Haven to compete for Coast Guard Cup
TCAPS and the Traverse City Coast Guard Committee have partnered to host the Coast Guard Cup.
The Grand Haven High School football team will take on TC West Senior High School's Varsity football team at Thirlby Field on Friday, September 6. At the end of the game, the trophy will be awarded to the winning team.
Traverse City was the tenth U.S. city to receive the designation of official U.S. Coast Guard City, and the second from Michigan, after Grand Haven. All Veterans and active duty U.S. Coast Guard members will be admitted for free.
2019 Melges 24 North American Championships this weekend
TRAVERSE CITY — The International Melges 24 Class Association's North American Championship is set to take place in Traverse City from Friday, Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.
The sailing race will be based from the Grand Traverse Yacht Club, where racers have been practicing and tuning their boats this week. Practice races began on Thursday.
The Melges 24 is best known for its competitive disposition, yet fun and easy-to-sail personality. Since its inception it remains the leader in high-performance, one design sailing.
Jim Ifko wins big at last weekend of GLEF
WILLIAMSBURG — The 2019 Great Lakes Equestrian Festival (GLEF) concluded six weeks of competition on Sunday with Canada's Jim Ifko taking home big prizes.
Ifko earned the victory in the $133,700 Grand Prix and also won the $25,000 Open Jumper Rider bonus.
