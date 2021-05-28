TC Waves announce scholarship winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Waves Summer Softball Series announced the winners of its 2021 scholarships recently. The scholarships reward dedication to academic excellence and community service by varsity softball players in Grand Traverse County. Three graduating seniors from local high schools earned $500 apiece toward their college costs.
Traverse City Central’s Gabby Haddix was recipient of the Barb Beckett Scholarship, Avery Hawkins of Kingsley won the Billie Drake Scholarship and Traverse City West’s Bell Gulliver was named winner of the Waves Scholarship.
The Waves have awarded $13,000 in scholarships over the past nine years.
Passinault earns all-conference
HILLSDALE — Hilldale College freshman outfielder Danny Passinault earned third-team all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honors in baseball this season.
The centerfielder hit .323 with four doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs for the Chargers. Passinault also led all Charger outfielders with 86 put-outs and a .989 fielding percentage, making him one of the best defensive outfielders in the conference.
Spitters unveil Fan Food Vote winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters will have two new fan-inspired menu items this season, as well as other concession additions.
The Fan Food Contest vote ended up so close among the top two vote-getters that the team decided to bring on both.
The winning entries are the Cubano Dog submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids and the Chicken and Waffle Cone submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City. Each winning submission will get to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and a suite for a game of their choice.
The two winning items include the Cubano Dog, a hot dog with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard, and the Chicken and Waffles, a waffle cone filled with boneless chicken wings with a side of maple syrup.
Big Brothers Big
Sisters event set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters sixth annual charity golf event is slated for Sept. 1-2 at the Traverse City Golf & Country Club.
The two-day event kicks off with a four-person not-so-traditional scramble with tee times Sept. 1, featuring on-course games, a BBQ lunch, long drive specialist Toby Boynton Fisher (owner of Traverse City Golf Center) and a chance to win a car on a hole-in-one. The scramble is followed by a cocktail reception, awards ceremony, dinner and a silent and live auction.
The second day invitational offers a competitive game for those with a USGA registered handicap. The top prize is an expenses-paid golf experience to play The Straits course at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Invitational winners will enjoy private air transportation, ground transportation via limousine, 18 holes of golf with a caddie and an incredible dinner. The Invitational event is followed by a BBQ lunch and award ceremony.
The event will also feature an online auction open to the community with items such as a week-long stay at the Grand Beach Condominiums on East Bay. rounds of golf at regional courses, gift certificates from local favorites, the opportunity to travel to golf Whistling Straits with the invitational winners and more. The auction opens for bidding Aug. 18 and remains open until 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.
All proceeds raised during the event will create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in Northwestern Michigan.
To register for the Bigs Golf Event or silent auction, visit www.Bigsupnorth.com/golf.