TC United players earn All-State recognition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association released members of the 2022 All-State teams, and several Traverse City United players made the list.
All-State Honorable Mention recognition went to Matt Ochoa and Kyle McCrum at the attack position and to Parker Kolody and Ben Schollett on defense. Members of the All-State Academics Team are, from Traverse City Central, Conrad Dobref along with Ochoa and Colin Miller and, from Traverse City West, Hunter Brisbo.
The United had one of their most successful seasons under head coach Liberty Provost, winning a program-record 16 games this season to finish 16-3 ranked No. 7 in Division 1. Traverse City also mades its farthest-ever playoff push, losing to Midland in the regional championship match.
The United graduate a huge senior class of 24 out of its 31-player varsity roster.
Records set to fall at Northern Michigan Dragway
KALEVA — Northern Michigan Dragway’s Top Doorslammer class is set for some heated competition at the upcoming 12th Annual Bowtie Challenge.
Belmonts’ Ron Brow is the points leader after the first race of the year, winning the Bonfire Salute with his “Blue Mamba” ‘66 Chevy II.
Traverse City’s Tim Heiges is predicting track records will be broken this weekend. Brow’s ‘63 Corvette set a new mile-per-hour record last season at 173.45 mph at the August Blue Oval Battle event. Heiges’ record fell later that day, to the current track record holder, Sean Nagy of Houghton Lake.
Nagy’s 2010 Mustang blasted a 176.31 mph pass to regain both ends of the track record, coupled with his best 4.17 seconds elapsed time record which was set at last season’s Bowtie Challenge. Another strong runner, Bill Heiges of Beulah grabbed the number one qualifier spot at the Bonfire Salute this season.
Other strong contenders this weekend include the 2020 champ, Jason Helsel of Manton with his ‘67 Chevy II. The 2021 champ, Dru Williams cannot make the show due to a blown engine. Onekama racer Eric Johnson recently set a track record for pickup trucks in his ‘02 Chevy S-10. Justin Larocque of Essexville will provide strong competition with his ‘09 Mustang, as well as a new entry in Rapid City’s Tom Jacobs debuting his ‘07 Mustang.
Friday time trials begin at 11 a.m., and eliminations start at approximately 2 p.m. Top Doorslammer qualifying will take place with two sessions at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday’s schedule has the same start times for the bracket classes. Top Doorslammer is expected to run at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Charities finalized for Traverse City Horse Shows
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows officials announced the launch of their Charity Ticket Program to celebrate welcoming local spectators back to Flintfields Horse Park.
Designed to give back to the northern Michigan community, the Charity Ticket Program began on the first Grand Prix Sunday of the season on June 12. It will continue throughout the entirety of the 2022 circuit. Last Sunday’s event generated a $1,335 donation for Horse North Rescue.
Charities to benefit from this program now include Gaylord Tornado Relief, Horse North Rescue, Northwestern Michigan Community Action Agency, City Opera House, Cherryland Humane Society, Tart Trails, Accelerate the Cure, Big Brothers Big Sisters and others to be announced.
Sunday, June 26, marks the final day of the Traverse City Spring Horse Shows. Highlight events include the $100,000 USHJA WCHR Central Hunter Spectacular on Saturday evening and the $138,600 Serra CSI3Grand Prix on Sunday at 2 p.m. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Northwestern Michigan Community Action Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.