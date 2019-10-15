TC Tritons to host first ever home regatta on Sunday
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Tritons rowing team is preparing to host the first ever home regatta on the Boardman Lake this Sunday, Oct. 20.
Six of the best teams from around the state will be attending with nearly 75 rowing shells and about 450 athletes.
The "Head of the North" regatta will start at Medalie Park on South Airport Road at 8 a.m. and races will run until 3:40 p.m. Admission is free and spectators can watch from Medalie Park, Hull Park or on the east side of the Boardman Trail.
Pit Spitters ticket packages on sale for 2020
TRAVERSE CITY — Season and group tickets for the 2020 Traverse City Pit Spitters season are now on sale.
Ticket packages range from five games to all 36 home games and start at $47.50. You can also purchase five or 10-game mini-plans for the patio section.
Fans can call the Pit Spitters front office at 231-943-0100 to reserve their season ticket or group outing option before the 2020 schedule is released. The Pit Spitters season runs from the day after Memorial Day until mid-August and the Pit Spitters schedule is expected to be out in November.
Local figure skater wins regional championship
EAST LANSING — Gemma Soles, an 11-year-old seventh grade student at Traverse City East Middle School and member of the Traverse City Figure Skating Club, became the 2020 Juvenile Girls Eastern Great Lakes Regional Champion after skating a clean program at Suburban Ice Arena in East Lansing last week.
Soles’s program contained two double Axels, two double Lutzs and a double flip, earning her 57.08 points. The Eastern Great Lakes region is comprised of skaters from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.
Soles had previously qualified for the Midwestern Sectional Championships after winning the Juvenile Girls division at Skate Cleveland in September–the final competition determining the national qualifying seasonal rankings–skating to a total of 52.21 points. With that score, Soles became ranked first in the Eastern Great Lakes region, third in the Midwestern section and tenth in the country.
