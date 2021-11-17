Patriot Game raises over $10K
TRAVERSE CITY — Student senate governors from Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West Senior High School presented a check for nearly $11,000 to Reining Liberty Ranch on Tuesday. The money was collected for the TC Patriot Game fundraiser.
Governors Everest Noyes (TC Central) and Zac Featherstone (TC West) gave the check to Reining Liberty Ranch Executive Director Becki Bigelow and her staff — including two horses, Caesar and Jake — who work with Veterans at the ranch. The donation was greatly appreciated, as the ranch has struggled with not being able to fundraise or find ample volunteers in recent years due to the COVID-19pandemic. The funds raised will be used to continue enriching the lives of veterans through work with their horses and to start a mentoring program for children and veterans.
The annual TC Patriot Game happens every September in a matchup of crosstown football rivals — the TC West Titans and TC Central Trojans. The game unites both sides to honor United State military veterans, first responders, active-duty military and area heroes who have died while serving their country. Each year, student senate members from both schools determine a beneficiary of the event and sell commemorative t-shirts to students, staff, families and community members in order to raise funds for the charity.
For more information about Reining Liberty Ranch, visit reininglibertyranch.org or their Facebook page.
MHSAA opens applications
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Award program will again partner with Farm Bureau Insurance to present 32 $2,000 scholarships to top student-athletes at member high schools during the 2021-22 school year.
The MHSAA-Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award highlights the value extracurricular activities play in the total education of high school students, often improving their academic achievements in the process. The Scholar-Athlete Award is in its 33rd year. Since the award’s inception in 1988-89, Farm Bureau Insurance has presented $896,000 in scholarships.
Applications from individual schools will be limited to the number of available scholarships in their enrollment class. Class A schools may submit the names of six boys and six girls, Class B schools may submit four boys and four girls, Class C may submit three boys and three girls, and Class D may submit two boys and two girls.
Students applying for Scholar-Athlete Awards must be graduating during the 2021-22 school year, be carrying an unrounded 3.5 (on a 4.0) GPA and have won a varsity letter in a sport in which the MHSAA sponsors a postseason tournament. Applicants will be required to show involvement in other school and community activities and submit an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.
Information is available online at mhsaa.com/Schools/Students/Scholar-Athlete-Award. Applications are available in digital format only, either via the Scholar-Athlete Award page or directly at mhsaa.com/scholarship. All applications must be submitted online by 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.
A committee composed of school administrators from across the state will select finalists and winners in late January, with the winners to be announced throughout February. The 32 scholarship recipients will be recognized during the MHSAA Boys Basketball Finals at the Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing.
MHSAA reports nearly quarter-million students participated in athletics in 2020-21
EAST LANSING — Although the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in reduced participation in sports at Michigan High School Athletic Association schools during the 2020-21 school year, a total of 244,012 participants continued to take part in athletics across the 28 sports for which the MHSAA sponsors postseason tournaments.
Football led the way on the boys’ side with 30,630 followed by baseball at 16,035. Volleyball was tops for girls sports at 18,430 with softball coming in second at 11,389. Among sports offered to both boys and girls, basketball had the most participation with just north of 32,000 followed by track and field (30,129), soccer (24,259), cross country (15,620) and tennis (13,004).
The MHSAA normally provides a comparison of totals, both overall and per sport, to the previous school year, ut a comparison of the 2020-21 overall participation total to that from 2019-20 cannot be considered relevant because the spring 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. That likely affected participation counts from those spring sports. Similarly, the fall 2020 season saw a number of schools put some sports on hold for that year, including football —the highest-participation sport. Enrollment reported by MHSAA member schools did see a 2.1-percent decrease from 2019-20, to 444,085 students overall.