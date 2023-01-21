TC North Stars win 14U Motown Cup championship
DETROIT — A trip down to Detroit proved to be quite lucrative as the Traverse City North Stars girls hockey team won the Motown Cup Showcase 14U championship last weekend.
The North Stars opened action with a 3-0 shutout win over the Metro Jets and a 7-0 shutout win over the Easton Lady Dragons. Kate Cousineau was between the pipes for both games, turning away every shot she faced. Traverse City got standout performances from Taryn Beamish, who notched a goal and two assists, as well as Paisleigh Upshaw, who lit the lamp twice.
After a 2-0 loss to the Sarnia Sting, the North Stars came back to knock off the Sting in the semifinal by a 3-1 final. Beamish scored the game-winning goal, and Upshaw had two helpers. Lizzie Vollbrecht and Finn Walsh also had goals.
In the championship bout, the North Stars outlasted the Elmbrook Eagles in a 3-2 thriller. Upshaw notched the game-winner this time around. Walsh had a goal and an assist. Piper Wilson tallied a goal, and Sienna Cobb had a pair of assists. Cousineau was named tournament MVP.
