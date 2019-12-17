TC Central vs. TC West hockey game to benefit STEP
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central vs. Traverse City West hockey game on Wednesday will benefit the TCAPS Students in Transition Empowerment Program (STEP).
The teams are asking for donations to help students in the local area who are experiencing homelessness, housing instability or are living in inadequate situations.
Acceptable donations include but are not limited to household items, hygiene products (toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo, etc.), clothing, food and healthy snacks, gift cards or monetary donations made to STEP-TCAPS. All donations will be used to help youth in the local area.
Any donation worth $5 or more will cover the cost of admission to the game.
Last year the programs were able to give $20,000 worth of donations from this match.
Pit Spitters partner with Turtle Creek
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced Tuesday that the franchise has signed a long-term naming rights partnership with Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos for the rights to the name of their home field.
In the first naming rights agreement since the park in Chum's Corner opened in 2006, the newly-named Turtle Creek Stadium will be the home to the Pit Spitters for years to come.
Fans can expect to see more than just new signage as there are plans to renovate and create new engagement opportunities throughout the park.
“Turtle Creek’s partnership will allow us to continually update and renovate areas of the ballpark to create an exceptional fan experience for baseball and other events,” said Mickey Graham, General Manager of the Pit Spitters.
The first home game at Turtle Creek Stadium will take place on May 28 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lakeshore Chinooks.
Hope's Smith named NCAA D3's top center
Zach Smith, a senior center for the Hope College football team and Suttons Bay High School alumni, stood out this season for the Flying Dutchmen and was recognized with the Rimington Trophy.
Smith was selected as the Division 3 recipient of the trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding centers in college football.
Smith is Hope College's and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association's first honoree. He will be recognized with the other selections at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 18.
Smith, a two-time, All-MIAA First Team offensive lineman, anchored the blocking for the MIAA's top scoring offense at 46 points per game and second-ranked total offense at 439.7 yards per game.
Hope posted the second nine-win season in team history with a 9-2 overall record in 2019. The Flying Dutchmen went 7-0 in league play for the team’s 21st league championship all-time and their fifth NCAA playoff appearance.
Earlier this month, Smith was named an American Football Coaches Association First Team All-American and a first-team, all-region center by D3football.com.
Rep. council makes changes to 8-player football
EAST LANSING — The Representative Council of the MHSAA had their fall meeting this week and the most notable action affects the playoffs in 8-player football.
The Council has decided to make the playoff selection format from 11-player football and use it for 8-player, placing an emphasis on strength-of-schedule.
The new playoff selection formula places greater weight on the success of a team’s opponents and sets playoff divisions during the school classification process in March, instead of after the conclusion of the regular season as done previously in both 11 and 8-player football. Also similarly, teams will not be allowed to opt-up into a larger division in either format. The one difference for 8-player is that points assigned for defeating an opponent will be the same for teams in both divisions.
TC West alumni game to benefit Mike Wilde Scholarship
TRAVERSE CITY — The TC West booster club is sponsoring a TC West girls basketball alumni game on Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. and are asking the public for help.
Donations from the game will go toward the Mike Wilde Scholarships in hopes that it can sustain itself into the future. The scholarship's namesake coached at TC Central, TC St. Francis and TC West and each year the award is given to one male and one female student in the TCAPS system.
The game will take place in the TC West main gym and donations to the booster club will be accepted during the event.
Glen Lake title game to be reaired on Christmas Day
The Glen Lake Lakers Division 6 football state title game against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit on Christmas Day at 2 p.m.
