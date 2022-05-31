TC Central names new boys tennis head coach
TRAVERSE CITY — A new face and new name will be at the helm for the Traverse City Central varsity boys tennis team in the 2022-23 season.
School officials announced Tuesday that Casey Christensen will fill the vacancy left by Shane Dilloway. Christensen heads to the Trojans after serving as the athletic director and varsity girls tennis coach at Muskegon Catholic Central for the previous six years. He has also coached in Illinois at West Chicago, St. Patrick and Palatine high schools.
Christensen said the tradition and culture of the athletics programs at TC Central was a big motivator for pursuing the job.
"Tennis is the ultimate competitor's sport," he said. "I love the mental aspect of the game and thinking my way through a match. My high school coaches were role models to me, and I try every day to make the same positive impact on my players."
Pit Spitters games to air on ESPN+
ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Northwoods League officials announced last week that they reached an agreement with ESPN+ to stream select games from the 2022 season along with the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Major League Dreams Showcase, the League playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters will be featured this coming weekend on ESPN+, including their home opener on Friday against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and their Saturday game as well. Both are slated for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
Pop Warner football registration now open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for the 2022 Traverse City Youth Football Association is now open.
Sign-up for the fall football league continues through July 4. Participants will learn 11-on-11 tackle football skills during an 11-week, seven-game season.
Cost is $130 per player. More information can be found at www.TCYouthFootball.org.
Registration open for YMCA basketball leagues
TRAVERSE CITY — The deadline for the YMCA summer basketball leagues is approaching.
Those interested in the high school/middle school girls basketball league, the men's adult basketball league or the league for boys entering seventh and eighth grade must register by June 6.
Contact Barb Beckett at the YMCA at 231-933- 9622 or via email at barbb@gtbayymca.org and camp@gtbayymca.org.
