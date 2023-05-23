TC Alliance rugby to play for state championship
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Alliance varsity high school rugby team advanced to its second consecutive Division 1 state championship game with wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals over the weekend.
The TC Alliance defeated Loyola in the quarterfinals by a final score of 64-7 on Saturday. They went on to beat Detroit Catholic Central in the semifinals by 28-20 final on Sunday.
The state championship finals are set for Thursday at Hope Sports Complex in Lansing. The undefeated Alliance will take on the undefeated Rockford Bulldogs. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Alliance is a co-op team of players from Traverse City, Kingsley, and Sutton Bay that started in 2001. The team is led by head coach Cornel Olivier with Arthur (Chip) Jeynes, Andy Kempf and Jared Preston serving as assistant coaches. Team Captains are Sam Goethels, senior from Kingsley High School, and Brian Rialson, junior from Traverse City St. Francis High School.
Pop Warner football deadline approaching
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for the fall Pop Warner football season through Traverse City Youth Footbal is closing soon.
Those interested can learn 11-on-11 tackle football in an environment that is fun, safe and positive. Cost is $175 per participant for an 11-week/7-game season. Register online at www.tcyouthfootball.org
