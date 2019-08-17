Suttons Bay alum named to D3football.com Preseason All-America Team
Hope College's Zach Smith has been named to the 2019 Preseason D3football.com All-America Team.
The senior from Suttons Bay is a listed as a third-team center. The 5-10, 264-pound Smith was one of three centers chosen on the 75-member team.
As a junior, Smith directed an offensive line that paved the way for 2,691 rushing yards and 1,469 passing yards this season. He did not allow a sack.
The Flying Dutchmen averaged 39.2 points and 416.0 yards of total offense per game en route to an 8-2 overall record. Hope reached eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1974-75.
Smith was a D3football third-team all-region selection as a junior. He also earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association first-team honors
McMillan Takes the Melges 24 North American Championship Lead
TRAVERSE CITY — Opening day at the 2019 Melges 24 North American Championship (NAC) produced three great races leaving Canada's Richard Reid at the helm of Zingara with a significant 11-point lead over Mike Dow's Flying Toaster in second place. Jack Jenning's Pied Piper/National Marine Melges 24 got a warm welcomed back from the fleet ending the day in third.
On day two it didn't take long for Travis Weisleder and his Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team to show they were determined to win. He raced Kevin Welch's MiKEY with Jeff Madrigali at the helm through the first mark and led the entire race around the buoys. Weisleder extended at every turn and won the race with a huge lead. Welch/Madrigali placed second. It was a photo finish for third and fourth, as McMillan got across the line just ahead of Reid. Jennings was fifth.
Weisleder also won the fifth race of the day. Teams will race for the sixth time on Sunday and will be able to throw out their worst score to determine the victor. McMillan is now in first place Corinthian position.
