Spitters to host drive-thru lunch, unveil ’21 schedule
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are hosting a drive-thru lunch and food drive Saturday at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. also allows fans to pick up a copy of the team’s 2021 schedule before it’s released to the public Sunday.
For $7, fans can get a stadium hot dog, bag of chips, cookie and Pepsi product, with proceeds from all lunch purchases benefitting Father Fred. Moomers ice cream can be added for $2 more.
Monty, the baseball team’s mascot, will be dressed as “Monty Claus” for the socially distanced event. Fans can also pre-order team merchandise by 3 p.m. Friday and pick it up during the lunch.
Season tickets and mini plans are currently on sale. Individual game tickets go on sale in the spring.
GT Resort tennis program named Org of the Year
ACME — The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa’s tennis program was named Tennis Organization of the Year by USTA Northern Michigan.
The award is given to an outstanding tennis association that serves both juniors and adults with tennis play options.
Tennis is one of GT Resort’s most active programs, with five indoor and four outdoor courts, plus leagues for varying ages and skill levels, group lessons and private instruction from a staff of tennis pros and instructors. George Lowe oversees the Resort’s tennis program, and Lisa Seymour directs 10-and-under tennis
The program includes adult programs such as Start/Restart, which includes one hour of basic skills instruction followed by one hour of unsupervised match play, Women’s Singles Drill and Play, Mixed Doubles League and Cardio Tennis. New this fall, Weekly Doubles League and League of Legends (60+).
The Resort also has an expansive junior tennis program with instruction ranging from Level 1 to Level 6 and High Performa- nce.