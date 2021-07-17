Spitters’ Gates picked up by San Francisco Giants
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters’ pitcher Evan Gates signed a non-drafted free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants late Friday night.
Gates, who was TC’s closer, was the leader in saves in the Northwoods League and exits after spending three summers in Traverse City.
The Roseville, Michigan native was described as “one of the best culture guys” by field manager Josh Rebandt in a tweet congratulating the senior who went to North Carolina A&T.
He finished the season with eight saves, a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts. He only allowed one run this season and was 8-for-9 on save chances.
Saints beat Dogmen 5-4
MANISTEE — A win in walk-off fashion gave the Manistee Saints a 5-4 win over the Northern Michigan Dogmen Saturday.
The Dogmen had Manistee down late but the Saints loaded the bases in the seventh inning and an attempted double play the would have ended the game ended up losing the Dogmen the game.
The runner was tagged out at second but an errant throw let the runners from second and third base runners score. Alex Strickland and Brett Zimmerman each had two RBI for Manistee. Roddy MacNeil and Keaton Peck added hits.
Dane Smitz had three hits for the Dogmen and Jimmy Wressel had two.
Brothers Sam and Alex Schmitt, formerly of TC Central, combined to toss seven innings in the win.