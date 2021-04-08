Sneed steps down as Glen Lake football coach
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake football coach Nate Sneed resigned from his position Thursday.
Sneed also stepped down as the Lakers junior varsity basketball coach. He'll remain in his role as the Secondary Student Interventionist through the remainder of the school year after accepting a teaching and coaching position outside of the district next school year.
Sneed said he accepted a full-time teaching position at a middle school in South Carolina and will be an assistant coach on the varsity football team there.
He guided the Lakers to a 5-3 record during his first season at the helm this past fall, which included an MHSAA playoff victory. His JV boys basketball squad recently finished this season at 12-1, and Sneed compiled a 49-5 overall record in his three years in that position.
"I am deeply saddened by the news of Nate's departure," Glen lake athletic director Mark Mattson said in an email Thursday. "Our students and parents have tremendous respect for Nate as an educator, coach, and mentor to our youth. He will undoubtedly be missed. I completely understand his desire and decision to progress his professional career as a teacher and coach. Nate has worked hard for this opportunity, so in that regard, I couldn't be happier for him. He deserves it, and his new District will quickly realize how fortunate they are to have Nate join their school staff and community."
TC West softball conducting fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West's softball team is raising funds to help pay for the 2021 season.
Donations will be used toward the repair and purchase of equipment, training camps, field improvements, competitions, gear, travel costs, & uniforms. Donations are tax deductible.
The fundraiser can be found at https://verticalraise.com/fundraiser/traverse-city-west-softball-drive/.
YMCA summer softball registration underway
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for 2021 YMCA summer softball leagues.
Men's Regular Rec or Competitive League plays Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, Men's Senior 55+ League plays Monday evenings.
Sunday Coed and Monday Coed leagues are also offered.
All games are played at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center fields.
A round-robin regular season schedule is played, plus an end-of-season tournament. USA Softball Umpires are used. Starting dates are the week of May 23 and the season ends in mid-August.
For additional information contact Barb Beckett at barbb@gtbayymca.org or call 231-933-9622.
MHSAA accepting Student Advisory Council applications
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association seeks student-athletes to become members of its Student Advisory Council beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Four boys and four girls from the Class of 2023 will be selected to two-year terms, and meet on matters related to maintaining and promoting a proper perspective and sensible scope for high school sports in Michigan. Eight members from the Class of 2022 already are serving on the Council, while eight members from the Class of 2021 are leaving the Council this spring.
To be eligible for the committee, candidates must be a member of the Class of 2023, complete the official application including answering the three short-answer questions, submit a letter of recommendation from a school administrator, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) and be available for all scheduled meetings.
In addition, candidates should show a history of leadership on athletic teams as well as with other extracurricular activities, community service projects, or in the workplace; and show an understanding of the role of school sports and have ideas for promoting a proper perspective for educational athletics.
Applications are due to the MHSAA by 4:30 p.m. on April 28. Applications can be downloaded from the Student Advisory Council page of the MHSAA Website and must be returned via e-mail. The link to the MHSAA page is https://www.mhsaa.com/Schools/Students/Student-Advisory-Council.
The Student Advisory Council meets six times each school year, and once more for a 24-hour leadership camp. In addition to assisting in the promotion of the educational value of interscholastic athletics, the Council discusses issues dealing with the 4 S’s of educational athletics: scholarship, sportsmanship, safety (including health and nutrition) and the sensible scope of athletic programs. A fifth S – student leadership – is also a common topic. Members contribute in planning Sportsmanship Summits, Captains Clinics and other student leadership events, and assist with medal ceremonies at MHSAA championship events.