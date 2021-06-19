Seybert signs with Chargers
LOS ANGELES — Traverse City St. Francis alum Matt Seybert inked a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.
Seybert played football at TC St. Francis before going onto play at Buffalo. He transferred to Michigan State and made the team as a walk-on, starting in 11 of 12 games in his redshirt senior season. He had 26 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
Many people thought Seybert’s time in the NFL would have came last year. He participated in the 2020 NFL Combine, then the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled MSU’s pro day. Mock drafts had Seybert getting picked in the sixth or seventh round. Seybert never had his name called, nor was he picked up in summer free agency.
He played in the Spring League for the Conquerors, hoping to catch the eyes of NFL scouts, and was coached by Jerry Glanville.
The league is its sixth season and more than 100 former players have signed NFL contracts. Seybert was the next.
Seybert did not return a phone call for an interview, but tweeted Friday: “If you want something bad enough, you’ll make it happen, thankful #Boltup”
Michigan Craft Beer Fest returns to TC
LANSING — The Michigan Brewers Guild announced the return of the Michigan Craft Beer Festival in Traverse City.
The festival will be held Saturday, August 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
General Admission is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the gates opening at noon for a VIP hour for Enthusiast Members.
Tickets are $50 per person in advance ($55 day of) with Designated Driver tickets for $10.