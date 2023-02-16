TC West's Robertson commits to Tufts University
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West senior Ian Robertson committed in December to Tufts University for baseball.
Robertson, an All-Big North Conference baseball selection over the past two seasons and honorable mention as a sophomore, heads to Boston to continue to play the outfield for the Elephants.
The standout Titan was awarded the MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship award, making him the first student-athlete from TC West to earn the distinction.
Robertson has played soccer and basketball for the Titans over the past three years as well.
Elk Rapids' Bingham commits to Bellarmine University
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids senior Lauren Bingham signed her letter of intent to continue playing soccer at Bellarmine University for soccer.
Bingham, a 2022 First Team All-Lake Michigan Conference selection, is also a standout basketball player for the Elks and continues to dominate the soccer field for the Elks. She earned the Record-Eagle's Girls Soccer Player of the Year honor for the 2022 season.
Leland's Resendiz-Nunez signs to GLCC
LELAND — Leland senior Daniel Resendiz-Nunez signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Great Lakes Christian College.
Resendiz-Nunez, a Division 4 First Team selection and standout star for soccer, heads to Lansing to continue playing soccer. Resendiz-Nunez helped his team get to the D4 state semifinals.
Buckley's Romzek signs to GCU
BUCKLEY — Buckley senior Jake Romzek is signing his national letter of intent to play soccer at Grace Christian University.
Romzek dominated the middle of the field for the Bears this past season and helped get his team to the district semifinals. Throughout his time at Buckley has made a name for himself.
Turtle Creek 250 snowmobile race canceled
TRAVERSE CITY Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, the Midwest International Race Association canceled the upcoming Turtle Creek Casino 250 race weekend on Feb. 25-26.
The MIRA Board of Directors determined that consistently colder weather will be needed to ensure the professional track builders can create the ideal track needed for high-speed sprint and enduro racing.
The race was originally scheduled for the end of January but was postponed one month in hopes of better winter weather conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.