Schulte earns Excellence in Education award
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids High School pyshical education teacher and football coach Keith Schulte was honored with the Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery Friday.
Schulte, who has been with the Elks for five years, won a cash prize and had a $500 grant awarded to the school.
A college nominated Schulte for his ability to raise student’s self esteem and gain confidence.
He said the energy his students have and helping them overcome challenges are his favorite parts of being an educator.
“There is a special energy each day I am with my students. They have so much going on in their lives from school, to extracurricular activities, to drama with friends,“ Schulte said in the release. ”And I love being able to help them meet and overcome all of the challenges they face.”
Free masks to be distributed at Turtle Creek Stadium
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan will be handing out free KN95 masks to the public at Turtle Creek Stadium on February 4.
The drive-up service will be on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they run out of masks.
Each vehicle will receive 10 masks per person with a maximum of 50 per vehicle. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask while inside of their vehicle.