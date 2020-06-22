Saints sweep MSA to start season 4-0
MANISTEE — Roddy MacNeil pitched a no-hitter against Michigan Sports Academy in the Manistee Saints 11-0 run-rule win for the first game of a Great Lakes University Baseball League doubleheader Sunday at Rietz Park. In game two, the Saints held onto an early lead for a 5-1 win.
The Saints begin their season with a 4-0 start and 39-5 run differential.
Earning the starting nod for the Saints third game of the season, MacNeil (Brethren) faced 18 batters in five innings, striking out eight and walking three. Levi Irish (Gaylord) pitched the same number of innings without a hit on Saturday.
The Saints scored quickly. Alex Strickland (TC West) drew a walk and scored the first run of the game. Manistee then went on a five run rally in the third inning, highlighted by an RBI double to right field from Cole Proctor.
In the second game, the same trends continued.
The Saints scored four in the first three innings and went onto win 5-1. MSA scored in the top of the fourth inning, and the Saints added an insurance run in the fifth. Kyle Gorski (Traverse City) pitched a complete game in the win.
The Saints (4-0) travel to the Grand Rapids Brewers for doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday.
N. Michigan Dogmen open season 1-3
BOYNE CITY — The weekend started well for the Northern Michigan Dogmen.
The Great Lakes United Baseball League’s newest team won the franchise’s first game Saturday, beating the Midland Tribe 5-2.
The Dogmen, a team based in Boyne City, dropped the final three contests of the weekend to the Tribe.
Zachary Quinn doubled in two runs and walked twice, while James Snyder had two hits and scored two runs in the 5-2 win. Gavin Fenstermaker (Onaway) drove in a run. Trevor Wregglesworth (Cheboygan) earned the win with five innings of three-hit ball, striking out five. Tyler Sobczak (Petoskey) closed out the win with two innings, striking out three.
Chase Ingersoll (Forest Area) and Ethan Hills (Boyne City) each had two hits in a 6-3 nightcap loss.
In Sunday’s twinbill setback, Jason Erhardt drove in all three Dogmen runs with two hits in a 4-3 loss. Ben Porter (Kalkaska) had two hits. Nick Aown (Boyne City) took the loss, despite 10 strikeouts in six innings.
Midland won by a single run in Sunday’s nightcap, 5-4, with Porter adding two more hits and Ingersoll driving in two.
McLouth wins official scholarship
BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake senior Mariah McLouth earned the 2019-20 Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Randy Paulson Legacy Student Official Scholarship Award.
The award given in memory of the late Randy Paulson from Brighton, a longtime high school official, is awarded to one student per year who participates in the MHSAA’s Legacy Student Officials Program, which allows high school students to officiate at the middle school and sub-varsity levels under the guidance of a mentor official.
McLouth served as an official the last two years.
Alumni tournament slated for July 13
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association will conduct an alumni golf tournament.
Current and former board and staff members can also play in the event, set for a noon start July 13 at the Traverse City Golf & Country Club
Cost is $95 for 18 holes of golf with cart, prizes, barbeque and an alumni bag tag.
Online registration: https://2020tcjgaalumniouting.golfgenius.com/register.
For more information, contact Bob Lober at 231-642-6514 or email blober@tcjga.com.
