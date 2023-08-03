Manistee Saints wins third straight NABF Regional Title
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints won their third straight NABF Regional title after winning 3-0 against the Midland Coyotes in the semifinals and then 4-1 against the Midland Tribe for the Regional title on Saturday.
The Saints are playing against the Berea (Ohio) Blue Sox in the NABF World Series in Battle Creek on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
The Saints got a six-inning shutdown pitching performance from Alex Schmitt against the Coyotes. Schmit also struck out six. Wyatt Crawford picked up a save with a scoreless seventh.
The Saints got another six-inning performance from pitcher Roddy MacNeil in the championship game against the Tribe.
Pitcher Marty McDonald followed MacNell’s performance by recording a hold, and pitcher Jack Hitchens picked up a save.
NABF Most Valuable Player Aaron Best had a pair of hits to helped the Saints score three runs to start the game.
Pit Spitters playoff tickets are on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters have announced 2023 home playoff tickets are available for purchase. Pit Spitters clinched their fifth consecutive Great Lakes East playoff spot during the first half of the season.
Pit Spitters haven’t announced what day they are playing at Turtle Creek Stadium, but the Northwoods League postseason begins August 13 and runs through August 17. Tickets can be purchased at on the team’s website.
Kelpin wins Tournament of Champions
BOYNE FALLS — Kalamazoo native Barrett Kelpin made the final birdie in a battle of birdies with Brighton native Otto Black to win the 31st Tournament of Champions Wednesday at Boyne Mountain Resort.
Kelpin hit first in the second playoff hole from the fairway to three feet, and then Black hit his wedge to about 12 feet, but later missed his birdie putt. Kelpin sunk his three-foot putt for the win.
“Otto got kind of a tough break there on the last hole with his ball going right up against the edge where the fairway meets the rough,” Kelpin said. “So I was fortunate I was in the fairway, so I could hit it there tight and make a three to get out of the playoff.”
Kelpin, who shot a 69 with crucial birdies on the last three holes of regulation, had a five-shot lead to start the final round. Black rallied a comeback on the final holes by sinking three consecutive birdies to force sudden death playoffs.
Three golfers tied for third at 9-under 207, including defending champion Brett White, who shot a closing 70.
Kelpin and Black are seeing more of each other soon as they head to PGA Qualifying next.
