Manistee Saints drop two games to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The GLUBL leading Grand Rapids Brewers swept the Manistee Saints in a two game series on Sunday, winning 5-2 and 19-1.
The teams were scheduled to play four games but Saturday’s were postponed due to wet field conditions.
In Sunday’s opener the Brewers (9-1) smacked two home runs off Saints (4-2) starting pitcher Kyle Gorski to take the only lead they would need. Cole Proctor knocked one over the fence for the only runs of game one for Manistee.
The Brewers hopped on the Saints pitching in the nightcap and plated nine rulings in the first inning. Manistee was forced to cycle through four pitches and Levi Irish, who nearly threw a no-hitter last weekend, was charged with the loss.
The Saints will host the Northern Michigan Dogmen (2-6) at Rietz Park on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Dogmen fall to Midland Tribe in doubleheader
PETOSKEY — The Northern Michigan Dogmen hosted the Midland Tribe last weekend and fell twice in a Sunday doubleheader.
Midland took out the Dogmen 16-4 in game one and 1-0 in game two.
The Dogmen jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a first inning single scored a run. The Tribe answered right away with a run in the top of the second but Northern Michigan responded to take their last lead of the day at 2-1.
Midland jumped ahead with a three-run fourth inning and piled on 11 more runs over the next three frames. Kyler Moir had two RBIs for the Dogmen in game one with two hits and James Snyder drove in a run.
In game two, starting pitcher Nick Aown recorded 29 outs while allowing only one run and two hits in over nine innings of work. Aown had seven strikeouts. Aown also had a hit from the plate as well as Chase Ingersoll and Zach Quinn.
Jack Rossbach hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to give the Tribe a 1-0 win.
Pit Spitters sell out opening day
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for the first game of the season at Turtle Creek Stadium are completely sold out according to the Pit Spitters front office.
The Pit Spitters and the Great Lakes Resorters are set to start the Northwoods League season on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are still on sale for the rest of opening week that will feature games between the Pit Spitters, Resorters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears.
Turtle Creek Stadium is operating at limited capacity and has social distancing guidelines, including the requirement to wear a mask when out of your seat, in effect.
Detroit Tigers sign no. 1 overall pick
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with third baseman Spencer Torkelson from Arizona State University, who they selected with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
In addition, they announced that Torkelson will be named to the team’s summer camp pool for 2020.
