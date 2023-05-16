Registration open for YMCA summer basketball leagues
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for upcoming summer basketball leagues at the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA is now open.
The YMCA is offering basketball leagues for girls high school and middle school players as well as one for adult men.
The girls leagues play doubleheaders each Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. beginning June 21 and 28 and running through July 12, 19 and 26. The leagues offer varsity, JV and middle school (seventh, eighth grade) levels of play. The leagues are offered to those student-athletes going into grades 7-12 for the fall of 2023 school year, and all games are officiated by Michigan High School Athletic Association referees.
The deadline to register is June 2.
The adult men’s basketball league will take place Sunday evenings between 4-9 p.m. beginning June 25 and running through Aug. 20. The regular season will be capped of with a tournament at the end of league play.
Thos interested must register as a team, and the first 10 paid teams will be entered into the league.
All games will be officiated by MHSAA referees as well.
The deadline to register is June 12.
For more information and pricing, please contact Barb Beckett at barbb@gtbayymca.org.
