Registration for YMCA sports underway
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for youth lacrosse and men's and co-ed softball through the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA is now open.
The TC United Youth Lacrosse program is up to players in divisions 14U, 12U, 10U and 8U. The spring season runs from April 3-June 18 with weekday practices at the West YMCA fields and travel tournaments scheduled for the weekends.
New and returning players are encouraged to register, and a uniform is included in the fee.
For more information and pricing, please contact Thomas Graber at 231-933-9622 or camp@gtbayymca.org.
Summer softball registration is also underway. Leagues will be played at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center fields. Those interested must register as a team.
Both men's and coed leagues are offered. The men's league plays either Tuesday or Wednesday, and the men's 55-and-older league plays Monday evenings. The co-ed softball games are Sunday and Monday nights.
League play begins the weeks of May 21 and runs through Aug. 13. Deadline to register is May 5.
For more information, please contact Barb Beckett at barbb@gtbayymca.org
Meijer State Games hockey tryouts in Gaylord
GAYLORD — Officials with the Michigan Sports Alliance announced the details for statewide hockey tryouts for the Meijer State Games, one of which will take place in Gaylord.
Statewide tryouts take place April 16- May 20. The tryout fee is $40 with an additional fee once a player makes the roster. Those interested can save $5 by registering for hockey before April 1.
The District 7 tryouts are slated for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Otsego County Sportsplex in Gaylord.
The hockey tournament is set for June 22- June 25 in the greater Grand Rapids area. At-large tryouts will be for those that did not make it on their region’s team.
To register or for more information, please visit www.stategamesofmichigan.com/hockey/tryouts.
