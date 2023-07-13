Power Island paddling event set for Aug. 12
TRAVERSE CITY — Now in its 10th year, the Power Island Rapa Nui paddling event will take place Aug. 12 on Lake Michigan at Bowers Harbor in Grand Traverse Bay.
The event has become a staple among the paddling circuit in the Midwest that attracts people from not only northern Michigan but the rest of the Great Lakes states and other countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Kirgizstan, India and South Africa.
This year’s event also includes a category for non-competitive paddlers. The “Complete not compete” category began in 2022 as a way to attract more people to the event and is designed for teams of two with any human-propelled watercrafts such as kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards or prones. The only goal is to complete the course.
The course is a 3-mile paddle to Power Island followed by a 2-mile hike around the island and the 3-mile paddle back to the mainland.
More information can be found at www.paddleguru.com/races/RAPANUIPowerIsland2023.
TC Central alum to enter Hall of Fame
TRAVERSE CITY — Steve Burk, a Traverse City Central High School graduate, will be inducted into the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Aug. 2 at the Bucks Run Golf Club in Mt. Pleasant.
Burk will be inducted along with Randy Johnson (Auburn Hills Oakland Christian High School), Tom Koert (NorthPointe Christian, Lowell and Sparta high schools) and Nathan Oake (Hartland, Flushing, Britton-Deerfield, and Chelsea high schools).
The MIGCA Hall of Fame committee selected these deserving high school golf coaches at its selection meeting in January to join the current 124 members of the MIGCA Hall of Fame.
Burk was a 1980 graduate and played several sports for the Trojans. After retiring from teaching and coaching in June of 2022 from Trenton High School, Burk and his wife moved back here to Traverse City.
He coached golf for 29 years for a combined 38 seasons of boys and girls golf. He began as the boys golf coach at Southfield Christian from 1989 to 1998 and then went to Trenton in 2003 where he coached boys for 19 seasons and girls for nine. His teams had an impressive dual-match record of 250 wins and only 12 loses. His boys team won 30 invitational tournaments, 25 conference championships, five MHSAA District and five MHSAA regional championships. His girls team won seven invitational tournaments and six conference championships.
Burk had 24 teams and six individuals qualify for the MHSAA state championship tournament over the years. In 2004, the Trenton boys team won the Division 2 state championship.
Burk was selected as the Oakland County Boys Coach of the Year in 1995, the MIGCA Girls Regional Coach of the Year in both 2015 and 2020, the MIGCA Boys Regional Coach of the Year in 2003, 2005, 2013 and 2019, and the MIGCA Boys Division 2 Coach of the Year in 2005.
UVA soccer v. Notre Dame Aug. 8
MAPLE CITY — The University of Virginia women’s soccer team will once again head to northern Michigan as the Cavaliers battle the University of Notre Dame in a preseason friendly on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
The match will be played at Miles Kimmerly Field in Maple City with a noon start time.
The event is open to all and is free of charge.
TC resident records ace at Cedar River
BELLAIRE — Traverse City’s Tom Torrey aced the 14th hole at the Cedar River Golf Course located at Shanty Creek Resort to record a hole-in-one on June 28.
Torrey has been playing golf for 55 years, and this marks his second hole-in-one. Torrey used a 4-wood on the 120-yard par-3 hole.
Crowdfunding campaign launched for pickleball courts
TRAVERSE CITY — Bowers Harbor Park in Traverse City will soon gain six new dedicated pickleball courts through the anticipated success of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Peninsula Township, and Traverse Area Pickleball Association (TAPA) announced.
If the campaign, which is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity, reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by Aug. 12, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.
For project details and to donate, please visit www.patronicity.com/tapa.
Bowers Harbor Park has seen a surge in pickleball play at the park’s existing tennis courts. There are four courts that are shared with tennis players, which has resulted in numerous challenges, including surface defects, fragile netting, and confusing “striping.” Most problematically, the courts are less and less able to accommodate the exploding demand for pickleball play, leading to frustratingly long wait times for players.
To overcome these challenges, Peninsula Township and TAPA are partnering to create a unique opportunity and build new, dedicated pickleball courts. This new public space will be near the existing tennis courts. This campaign will complete the six new courts which will include wind-blocking screens, fixed netting, and pickle-only striping.
