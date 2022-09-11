Pit Spitters set franchise mark for attendance
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters set a single-season record for highest attendance in the franchise's four-year history.
“Our fans spoke loud and clear this summer,” Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell said. “Attendance was up 37 percent over last season. It says a lot about our fans and the brand of entertainment they love. We also set records for the franchise with the second and third largest single-game attendance. We fulfill our mission when we create a strong connection to the community. We’re feeling connected right now.”
That community connection was also on display with the Pit Spitters summer reading club program. In 2022, more than 15,000 kids participated from 103 area schools. All students who read the required amount of time during the month of March earned a free ticket to a 2022 Pit Spitters game. This season, over 7,500 tickets were awarded to school-age Pit Spitters fans from TC and the surrounding areas.
Turtle Creek Stadium, the home of the Pit Spitters, will be the site of the 2023 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The date will be announced later this year.
Manistee Saints honor Passinault, Schmitt
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints named Danny Passinault as their 2022 Player of the Year and Sam Schmitt as the team's Pitcher of the Year award.
Passinault played in 39 games and collected 45 hits good for a .331 batting average. He led the team with 40 RBI and launched six home runs while playing outstanding defense in center field.
Schmitt, who also won the Pitcher of the Year award last season, led the pitching staff with a 6-3 record and a 1.17 ERA. Schmitt struck out 72 batters in 9 games while working 48 innings.
The National Amateur Baseball Federation tournament committee named shortstop Jake Finkbeiner and Passinault to the 2022 World Series All-Star team.
Finkbeiner collected seven hits in 14 at-bats to lead the team with a .500 average while knocking in four runs. Passinault hit .389 with a home run and eight RBI.
