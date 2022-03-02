Pit Spitters seeking fan input on 2022 menu
TRAVERSE CITY — Starting March 9, the Traverse City Pit Spitters are taking submissions for new food items on the ballpark menu for the 2022 season.
The fourth annual Fan Food Vote kicks off ahead of the Northwoods League champions’ season.
“We love getting the fans involved with the ballpark experience and seeing their creativity when it comes to the menu is one of the highlights of the offseason,” says Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson. “We take pride in our menu and every year we add several great new items. This year will be no exception and we want the fans to have a hand in what we serve.”
The ideas will be narrowed down and put out to the public for voting in April. The winner of that vote will be crowned champion and put on the 2022 menu. The winning submission will receive a free small suite (12 people) to a game in 2022 and throw out a ceremonial first pitch.
In 2021, the voting was so tight, the team decided to call the race a tie and name two winners. The winning entries were the Cubano Dog, a hot dog with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids. The co-winner was a Chicken and Waffle Cone, which is a waffle cone filled with boneless wings drizzled with maple syrup submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City.
Ideas will be taken through March 18th at www.PitSpitters.com. Photos of the items are encouraged.
The Pit Spitters begin their title defense May 30 in Battle Creek. The home opener is set for June 3. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date.
Trojan Booster Bash next week
TRAVERSE CITY — The Trojan Booster Bash is set for Saturday, March 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Park Place Hotel. Tickets are $50.
Auctioned lots will feature the iconic TC Central gym banners — which have been tabbed for replacement — along with a three-hour coaching session from Dan Majerle that will be good for four people.
Majerle, sometimes known as “Thunder Dan,” played at Traverse City Central before a collegiate career at Central Michigan and eventually seven seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He helped the United States win Bronze at the 1988 Olympics.
Tickets for the event are available on the GoFan app.
Figure skating show tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are on sale for the Traverse City Figure Skating Club’s annual Ice Show, March 4-5 at Centre Ice Arena.
“Sing! High School Musicals on Ice” promises to bring a high energy show featuring music from the big screen and Broadway favorites “High School Musical”, “Sing!”, “Hairspray”, and “Grease”.
Show times are Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Bleacher seat tickets are $18. An on-ice VIP package is available for $160 per four-top table. Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com
The ice show is the biggest annual fundraiser for the non-profit skating club. In addition to ticket sales funds are raised through selling souvenirs like animal ear headbands, light up rings and pom poms. Proceeds help defray the cost of billed ice time, thus making involvement more accessible and affordable to the general community, which in turn helps to sustain the skating program.
For more information, visit GoFigureTC.org or call 231-342-9437.
