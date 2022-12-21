Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of a foot or more may be possible by Sunday morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Significant blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous travel...with snow covered roads and drastically reduced visibility to white-out conditions. North-south roads will be especially impacted by crosswinds. The hazardous conditions could impact all holiday commuters. Strong winds with snow-covered trees could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&