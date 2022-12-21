Pit Spitters release 2023 schedule
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced the kickoff of their fifth season at Turtle Creek Stadium with the official release of the 2023 schedule.
The Pit Spitters open 2023 with a two-game series at home on May 29 against the Rockford Rivets. Opening Day is slated for Memorial Day with a 7:05 p.m. start time.
Game times will continue throughout the season at 7:05 p.m. apart from Sunday games which begin at 5:05 p.m. Other highlights include the return of School Days games for local elementary school students and Pit Spitters Reading Club participants with an 11:05 a.m. game on June 7 against the Kalamazoo Growlers and a day-night doubleheader on July 13 against the Kokomo Jackrabbits
The Pit Spitters and Turtle Creek Stadium play host to several franchise milestones as they celebrate five years of Pit Spitters baseball in Traverse City. Turtle Creek Stadium will host the inaugural Great Lakes Division All-Star Game held on July 25. The two-day event will open Monday, July 24 with a homerun derby and All-Star Celebration. Festivities will continue July 25 with a Pit Spitters-themed FanFest prior to the All-Star Game at 7:05 p.m.
Several fan-favorite promotions return, including Star Wars Night, Princess and Pirates Night and the return of the Up North Cork Dorks alternate identity, which took home the Northwoods League award for Promotion of the Year in 2022. A full 2023 promotional schedule with theme night dates will be released in the coming months.
The regular season concludes with a four-game series beginning Aug. 9-10, against the Kenosha Kingfish and comes full circle Aug. 11-12 with the final two games against Rockford. Playoffs begin Aug. 13.
St. Francis’ Slocum earns GAM honors
TRAVERSE CITY — Following a standout sophomore season, Grace Slocum was named the Golf Association of Michigan’s runner-up for the 15-and-under Junior Girls’ Player of the Year.
The Traverse City St. Francis product won every event she played in this fall but two, with one of those exceptions being the state finals where she placed third — only two shots off the lead. She was tied for the lead after one round of the two-day event. She was named the 2022 Record-Eagle Girls Golfer of the Year for her accomplishments.
Lillian O’Grady of Grand Rapids was named Player of the Year for 15U girls. O’Grady keyed her summer season as the 15-and-under Michigan Junior Girls’ State Amateur Stroke Play winner. She topped the points standings with 958.
Slocum, the Michigan Junior Girls’ State Amateur Champion, was second with 831 points.
TEAM BOYNE, Harbor Cup raise $80,000 for local charities
HARBOR SPRINGS — For 26 years PGA professionals from BOYNE Golf have raised more than $700,000 through the annual Harbor Cup golf event, benefiting local charities including Manna Food Project and First Tee-Northern Michigan.
The annual fall event was held Oct. 3-4 at the Heather Course at The Highlands at Harbor Springs. PGA professionals from BOYNE Golf’s properties are pitted against PGA professionals from Petoskey area golf courses in a fun 54-hole Ryder Cup style format.
Team BOYNE professionals raised $80,000 for charity this year. The BOYNE Golf Harbor Cup team proudly presented donation checks this week to Manna Food Project ($65,000.00) and First Tee-Northern Michigan ($15,000). Manna Food is a pantry and warehouse that supplies food to more than 35 pantries and agencies in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties.
This year’s charitable contribution will help provide more than 320,000 meals to community members. In addition, First Tee is an organization that promotes character development and life-enhancing values to area youth through the game of golf. The donation helps to increase programming opportunities and reach more youth. Other organizations in Northern Michigan will also benefit from the Harbor Cup charitable donations.
Lajewski named to rugby All-Star team
KALKASKA — Former Kalkaska girls basketball player and current Ferris State University student Micah Lajewski was named as part of the National Collegiate Rugby All-Star 7s National Cup team.
On Jan. 21-22, two All-Star divisions’ worth of competition will fill the Round Rock Sports Complex (Texas) and name two separate champions. There are two divisions: Small College and All-Stars. The latter is for Division I and Division II conference teams, and they’re combined into one competition simply due to numbers.
Lajewski was named to the All-Star Division of the Great Lakes Conference.
The participating college conferences include Allegheny, Big Ten, Colonial Coast, Eastern Pennsylvania, Great Lakes, Great Waters, Ohio Valley, Lone Star, Mid-America, Midwest, Northern Lights, Rugby Northeast, South Atlantic, Upstate New York and West/Independent.
Bay Reps’ annual alumni game set for Dec. 23
TRAVERSE CITY — The fifth annual Bay Reps Alumni Game is Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at Centre Ice.
The game began in 2017 and benefits the Rick Deneweth Character Scholarship. Rick Deneweth was an active community member and passionate Bay Reps fan. He held the position of President on the Bay Reps Board of Directors and strongly believed that the Bay Reps were becoming an elite hockey program in Michigan.
The Rick Deneweth Character Scholarship awards a Bay Reps player who best exemplifies leadership, work ethic and character — the three traits Deneweth valued.
Organizers said they are expecting great attendance by players and past families again.
