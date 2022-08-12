Pit Spitters playoff tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ first home playoff game are now on sale. The team secured a playoff berth after winning the Great Lakes East Subdivision on Monday.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates for the first home playoff game will receive a Pit Spitters Playoff Rally Towel. Tickets are the same price as regular-season tickets — $8 for lawn, $12 for box and Fox Motors Den or 4Front Porch patio tables of four are $100. Suite prices are $550 for a 25-person suite and $275 for a 12-person suite.
Tickets can be purchased at www.PitSpitters.com, by calling the box office at 231.943.0100 or stopping by the Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The schedule for round one of the playoffs is:
- Game one – Sunday, August 14 @ 5:05 pm at Kalamazoo
- Game two – Monday, August 15 @ 7:05 pm at Turtle Creek Stadium
- Game three (if necessary) – Tuesday, August 16 @ 7:05pm at Turtle Creek Stadium
The Northwoods League playoffs are three rounds. Round two is a one-game series that will be played immediately following the first round. The team that has the best overall record will be the home team for that game. The championship game will be on either Aug. 19 or Aug. 20 depending on travel schedules. Again, the team with the best overall record will be the home team for the championship game.
The updated playoff schedule is available at www.PitSpitters.com.
Michigan Senior Olympic 2022 Summer Games in full gear
ROCHESTER — The Michigan Senior Olympics Summer Games kicked off Friday in Oakland County.
Approximately 1,500 athletes from all over Michigan will come and compete in the Senior Olympics over the next several weeks. The events began with the Opening Ceremony on Friday at Bloomer Park in Rochester Hills.
The Games are scheduled to take place until Aug. 21 and then again from Sept. 10-11 throughout Oakland and Macomb Counties!
Events include archery, badminton, 3-v-3 basketball, billiards, bowling, cornhole, cycling, disc golf, free-throw and 3-point contests, golf, pickleball, powerlifting, 5K and 10K runs, powerwalk, racewalk, shuffleboard, soccer, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.
Michigan PGA Professional Championship starts Monday
HIGHLAND — The 101st Michigan PGA Professional Championship is Monday through Wednesday at Prestwick Village Golf Club.
The championship for Michigan PGA Section golf professionals will determine who takes home the first-place check from an estimated $54,000 purse, has their name added to the Gilbert A. Currie Trophy and be awarded a sponsor’s exemption into the PGA Tour’s 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
The 54-hole championship also serves as the starting point and qualifier on the road to major championship golf with the best players in the world at the PGA Championship of 2023, which will be played in May at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.
The low nine golfers at the end of the Michigan PGA Professional Championship besides Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club and Jeff Roth of Boyne Golf Academy, who are already exempt, will play in the 2023 PGA Professional National Championship next April at Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs in New Mexico. The low 20 finishers from that championship move on to play with the best players in the world at the 105th PGA Championship.
The field will play 54-holes over three days with a cut to the low 60 scorers and ties after Tuesday’s second round.
The championship also includes the second playing of the Michigan PGA Professional Women’s Championship. Caroline Harding, an assistant PGA professional at Meadowbrook Country Club in Northville, won the first Michigan PGA Professional Women’s title a year ago, and she returns to defend.
The Women’s Championship is again being presented over the first two rounds as the women are also eligible to compete in the overall championship. Women professionals have competed for the same honors as the men in the championship for several years from different tee positions.
MHSAA names 2022 Bush Award recipients
EAST LANSING — Lowell’s Deanne Crowley, Owosso’s Dallas Lintner and Fenton’s Mitch Smelis all have provided more than two decades of service to Michigan educational athletics. Crowley as a highly-regarded coach and administrator, Lintner also as an administrator and educational leader, and Smelis as an athletic trainer and prominent voice in the sports medicine community especially in its service to school sports.
To recognize their significant and continued contributions to educational athletics, Crowley, Lintner and Smelis have been named recipients of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Allen W. Bush Award for 2022.
Al Bush served as executive director of the MHSAA for 10 years. The award honors individuals for past and continuing service to school athletics as a coach, administrator, official, trainer, doctor or member of the media. The award was developed to bring recognition to people who are giving and serving without a lot of attention. This is the 31st year of the award, with selections made by the MHSAA's Representative Council.
