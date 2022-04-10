Pit Spitters holding baseball-themed Easter egg hunt
TRAVERSE CITY — Be on the lookout for “Easter eggs” throughout Traverse City starting Monday.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters along with area schools and businesses are holding a special Easter egg hunt called “Hop N’ Hunt.” Instead of eggs, the team is hiding specially colored baseballs at select businesses around Traverse City. The entire community is invited to find them.
The Hop N’ Hunt sstarts Monday, April 11. The Pit Spitters will provide clues each day on their social media channels as to where the baseballs are located. Prizes include a customized jersey, a chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and much more.
The Hop N’ Hunt ends Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. when the Pit Spitters join in the Blair Township Easter Egg Hunt held at the Blair Township offices.
“It’s a fun way to kick off an exciting, new season,” Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham said. “I’m especially glad we can partner with local schools and businesses to make it a community-wide event.”
Students from Blair Elementary, Homeschool Enrichment Network and Bridgeway are helping by coloring and decorating the Easter baseballs for the event.
