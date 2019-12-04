Pit Spitters announce 2020 schedule
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2019 Northwoods League champion Traverse City Pit Spitters announced their 2020 season schedule Tuesday.
The team will start the 2020 campaign on the road at Battle Creek on Tuesday, May 26. The Pit Spitters start the home slate on Thursday, May 28 at 7:05 pm, when the Lakeshore Chinooks visit Pit Spitters Park for the first of a two-game series.
The home opener will feature a championship ceremony commemorating the Pit Spitters historic inaugural season, including championship rings distributed to returning players and coaches and a replica ring giveaway to the first 500 fans.
Fireworks will once again be the featured promotion every Friday home game, with a select few additional games including Saturday, July 4 added to the fireworks schedule.
Other popular promotions returning for the 2020 season include Thirsty Thursdays, the Sermons and Strikeouts promotion offering half-priced tickets to fans bringing a worship or community bulletin to the box office and Dime Hot Dogs will return on select Monday home games.
Season tickets are now available and the full schedule is available on PitSpitters.com.
Pre-junior event added to GLEF
The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival announced this week that the 2020 event will have another great competition added to its slate.
The addition of the Pre-Junior Jumping Championship is set to take place next year when the Festival takes place on Aug. 4-9.
The Pre-Junior Jumper Championship is open to athletes FEI ages 14-16 and will offer championship competition at the 1.30-meter height, bridging the level of difficulty between the Children's Jumping Championship at 1.20-meter and the Junior Jumping Championship at 1.40-meter.
For more information visit greatlakesequestrianfestival.com.
Ahren named Lions Coach of the Year
DETROIT — Lansing Catholic head football coach Jim Ahren was selected as the 2019 Detroit Lions/Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Year. Ahern led his Cougars to a 31-17 comeback victory over Almont on November 30 to win the Division 5 Michigan High School Football State Championship. This is Lansing Catholic’s first Michigan Football State Championship since 1985 and Ahern’s first as a head coach. The Cougars, from the Capital Area Activities Conference, finished with a 13-1 record, outscoring their opponents 549-189.
Ahern has just concluded his 46th year as a football coach and 11th season as head coach at Lansing Catholic. Ahern has directed the Cougars to the playoffs in all 11 seasons while reaching the Division 5 state finals in both 2011 and 2014. He has a 104-24 record at Lansing Catholic.
Ahern’s first high school head coaching position was at Gobles High School from 1969-1971 followed by 32 years as head coach at Ithaca High School from 1972-2003, where he became one of the first coaches in the state to employ the spread offense. Ahern was a Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week while at Ithaca during Week 7 of the 2001 season.
With this season’s playoff run, Ahern has become the 11th coach in state history to eclipse the 300-victory plateau, having compiled a 301-152-6 career record (65.6%). Ahern was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996.
