Pistons ink Boeheim to 2-way contract
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons announced Saturday that former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has signed a two-way contract with the team.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8).
In his four years with the Orange, the youngest son of head coach Jim Boeheim averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes in 121 games (94 starts). The 6-foot-6 Boeheim shot 41% from the field and 36.2% from distance.
MHSAA offering benefits for officials
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is providing a pair of significant new benefits intended to attract new officials and bolster the number of current officials who work multiple sports.
Beginning this summer, all officials who register may sign up for up to two sports as part of that registration. Officials previously registered separately for each sport they wished to work. Officials also will receive membership in the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO), which comes with a variety of educational and training resources including a subscription to an MHSAA-branded “Referee” digital magazine, and the NASO’s Shield liability insurance that will provide $6 million in coverage for officials while they are working both MHSAA and non-MHSAA events. The previous MHSAA-provided liability coverage, while still substantial, covered those officials only during MHSAA events.
For all new and returning officials, a $70 fee covers registration for up to two sports. Officials may register for additional sports at $16 per sport.
To avoid a $30 late fee, all fall sports registration applications must be received by Aug. 16. Winter sports registrations must be received by Nov. 11 to avoid the late fee, and spring sports registrations must be received by March 17, 2023.
Online registration can be accessed by clicking “Officials” on mhsaa.com. More information about registration may be obtained by contacting the MHSAA by phone at 517-332-5046 or by e-mail at register@mhsaa.com.
