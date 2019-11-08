Phillips wins Masters tourney
ALLEN PARK — Noelle Phillips, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, won the 2019 Michigan State USBC Youth Masters Tournament last weekend at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
After tossing eight qualifying games, Phillips was seeded 11th out of 16 bowlers headed into bracket play on Sunday.
Phillips went undefeated in bracket play to win the tournament, scoring a 267 in her final game which was a new personal best.
Gold medalist skier to speak
TRAVERSE CITY — Cross country skier and Olympic Gold Medalist, Kikkan Randall, will be speaking at Hagerty in Traverse City on November 14th at 5:30PM.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase her career, her recent battle against cancer and what’s to come for the most successful skier in America’s history.
The event will be held at the Hagerty Main Campus at 141 Driver’s Edge Drive and guests should use the Lake Street entrance.
