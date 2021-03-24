Petoskey 10u Blue Team wins conference crown
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey 10u squirt blue team won the ADRAY North Tournament and its conference championship this week.
Athletes on the team included Aya Pateman, Kole Morey, Connor Kasiborski, Jack Sanchez, Beckett Ward, Ellie Boyce, Alivia Rice, Ben Ness, Carter Schlappi, Jack Jansen, Tyler Grawley and Max Osborn. The team was coached by Shaun Osborne, assisted by Brian Kasiborski, Johnny Sanchez and Brent Ward.
Spitters asking fans for food ideas
TRAVERSE CITY — Hearing the crowd sing “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack” can be heard at every baseball game in America. The Traverse City Pit Spitters are looking to possibly add another item to the famous lyrics.
The team will be taking submissions for new food items to be on the 2021 concessions menu, as the third annual “Fan Food Vote presented by GFS” kicks off. Ideas can be submitted through March 26 at www.PitSpitters.com.
The team is asking for items that have five ingredients or less and deep-fried or grilled items are always welcome. Photos of the items are encouraged.
The ideas will be narrowed down and put out to the public for voting in April. The winner of that vote will be crowned champion and put on the 2021 menu.
The winning submission will receive a free small suite (12 people) to a 2021 game and throw out a ceremonial first pitch.
YMCA spring registration starts
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration opened at the Traverse City YMCA for the spring sports season.
YMCA Spring Soccer: Season dates May 1-June 12; Co-ed divisions for players in grades K/1, 2/3, 4/5; All practices and games Saturdays at the West YMCA on Silver Lake Road. Registration deadline is April 12. Contact Cailin Miller at 231-933-9622 or email cailin@gtbayymca.org.
YMCA Spring NFL Flag Football: Season dates May 4-June 8; Co-ed divisions for players in grades K/1, 2/3, 4/5; NFL Flag Uniform jerseys included in registration fee; all practices and games Tuesdays at West YMCA on Silver Lake Road. Registration deadline is April 12. Contact Cailin Miller at 231-933-9622 or email cailin@gtbayymca.org.
Registration open for 50th annual fly fishing school
GRAYLING — The Michigan Council of Trout Unlimited has announced the dates of its rescheduled 50th Anniversary Fly Fishing School to be held the weekend of June 11-13, 2021. The school will be headquartered again at Ranch Rudolf, located southeast of Traverse City on the Boardman River.
Full information about the Fly Fishing School can be found at http://www.tuffs.org. You can also contact Jim Gibbs, school Coordinator, in writing at Michigan TU Fly Fishing School, 4740 Marsh Rd., Okemos, MI 48864 or send an email to jim@jimgibbs.net.