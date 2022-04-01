Open house for children interested in golf
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association is hosting a free open house at Bay Meadows Golf Course to introduce parents and children to golf. The event takes places from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Instructors will be available as will golf clubs for those without them. Children will learn to swing, chip and putt.
More information can be found by visiting www.tcjga.com.
Cornhole tourney at GT Resort
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Cornhole Organization will return to the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa for a major tournament coming April 8-9.
The registration deadline for the competition is noon on Sunday, April 3.
The event is open to competitors and spectators with more than $5,000 available in prizes. Participants can also qualify for the Worlds competition in July. The tournament features division play for women, seniors, co-ed, World singles, World doubles, juniors and a big blind draw.
All are welcome.
Summer Splash tourney June 18-19
TRAVERSE CITY — A Father’s Day weekend doubles tournament is set to take place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School on June 18-19.
Cost to enter the tennis event is $50 per person. Proceeds go to help local tennis programs and scholarships in northern Michigan.
Saturday will be a men’s and women’s doubles divisions, and Sunday will be a mixed doubles and father/child doubles divisions.
Registration can be found at playtennis.usta.com.
Schuba out as Davenport head coach
GRAND RAPIDS — Traverse City Central High School alum and former Trojans basketball head coach Travis Schuba’s status as interim head coach of the Davenport University women’s basketball team is set to expire.
Paul Lowden, Davenport’s executive director of intercollegiate athletics, said the university will open the position to a national search to find a permanent head caoch.
Schuba guided the program during the 2021-22 season as the Panthers posted a 2-26 record and were 1-19 in the Great Lakers Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Schuba also served as lead assistant coach during the 2020-21 season when the team went 6-14 overall and advanced to the GLIAC tournament quarterfinals.
“Coach Schuba took the reins of the women’s basketball program during a very challenging time which included the many obstacles posed by COVID-19,” Loweden said. “We appreciate all his efforts as the interim head coach. I believe it is time for our women’s basketball program to take the next necessary steps in becoming a competitive program in the GLIAC and NCAA Division II.”
