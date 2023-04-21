Officials host grand opening of TC Curling Center
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Curling Club hosted a grand opening ceremony Thursday to mark the opening of its $8.5 million Curling Center.
With ice dedicated solely to curling, the curling club plans to host regional and national tournaments as well as USA Curling-sanctioned competitions to grow the sport of curling. The new 28,000-square-foot dedicated ice facility features five sheets of regulation curling ice with spectator viewing. It will be wheelchair-friendly and ADA compliant.
The club raised funds through a capital campaign and grants to purchase and renovate the former KMart building in the Cherryland Center off of Garfield Avenue and South Airport Road. The club, a partner of the Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC), received support and $1 million from the GLSC.
“The Great Lakes Sports Commission has been a game changer for the Traverse City Curling Club”, said Kevin T. Byrne, TC Curling Club vice president. “The commission recognized the vision, supported the plan, and helped activate our efforts. ... Without their input, we would not be where we are today.”
"The Traverse City Curling Center's grand opening is the culmination of extensive work by a passionate and dedicated group of volunteers that love the sport and want to see it grow to benefit the region”, said Eric Marvin, executive director of the GLSC. “It is a privilege to partner with the Traverse City Curling Club, an organization that shares the vision to enhance the quality of life and drive impact through sport in the northern Michigan region."
The grand opening featured TC Curling Club members, members from other curling clubs and supporters as well as the curling tradition of a professional bagpipe player, who led in the U.S. and Canadian Olympic team captains for remarks and a curling competition/demonstration.
The Traverse City Curling Club will host guests from other curling clubs for its Cherry Bombspiel 2023 Friday through Sunday. The event will include a 32 curling team competition and a dinner and dance party.
Rebandt returns as Pit Spitters manager for 5th season
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced Thursday the return of Josh Rebandt, as field manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a fifth season. With Rebandt’s return, he remains the only manager in franchise history.
“With Josh at the helm, we’re hoping to bring another Northwoods League Championship back to Traverse City,” Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm said. “Josh and his team have continued to elevate Pit Spitters Baseball to a high level, and we are excited about his return to continue the tradition of developing players, extending our reach into the community and entertaining our fans with great game play.”
Under Rebandt's management, the Pit Spitters won two Northwoods League Championships in 2019 and 2021. Rebandt was named the 2019 Northwoods League Field Manager of the Year and led the Pit Spitters to multiple league records including an 18-game winning streak in 2019. In 2022, he oversaw the Pit Spitters winning the regular season Great Lakes East Division with a 45-27 record before dropping out in the first round of the playoffs.
Since beginning his coaching career in 2011, 30 of Rebandt’s players have been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft along with five more who have signed as free agents after the draft. The Pit Spitters currently have ten players in Major League Baseball organizations.
“I’m obviously very excited to be back in Traverse City for our organization’s fifth season,” said Rebandt. "We have shared many great memories with the community, and I am anticipating the same for the upcoming season with an exciting roster filled with plenty of next-level talent. Summer nights under the lights are coming fast and I am looking forward to seeing everyone fill up Turtle Creek Stadium again soon.”
The Pit Spitters begin their season Monday, May 29th, at home against the Rockford Rivets.
