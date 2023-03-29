Bay Meadows pro named Teacher, Coach of the Year
TRAVERSE CITY — Scott Wilson, the PGA teaching professional at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course, has been named the Teacher & Coach of the Year. Wilson will be honored for his overall impact on teaching and coaching along with his innovative and special teaching programs he implemented.
Wilson began as the Director of Instruction at Crystal Mountain Resort where he implemented a nationally recognized golf school. He immersed himself into youth programming at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course by implementing and growing in-school programs, clinics and camps, league play, individual tournament play, high school golf and junior elite.
Wilson’s unwavering commitment to improving golfers at every level awarded him the 2019 PGA of America Youth Player Development Award. He helps his fellow PGA professionals by sharing his knowledge and experience through presentations and seminars and holding leadership roles on chapter and section levels.
Registration for 2023 Dream Team season open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dream Team is now accepting registrations for the 2023 season. The deadline to register is April 12.
The Dream Team is a co-ed adaptive baseball league for players with disabilities, ages 8-26. This free league begins in mid-May and runs through the end of June. Games are played on Saturday mornings at the Grand Traverse Civic Center.
Visit https://www.dreamteamnmi.com for registration information.
Bellaire hosting training camp, 3-on-3 tourney
BELLAIRE — Bellaire is hosting an “Embrace the Process” basketball skills camp from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and the 16th annual 3-on-3 tournament on Sunday, Mary 28.
The training camp is open to the public and costs $100 per player for five 45-minute sessions with Luke Lloyd, Wills Lee, Maurice Benson, Mike Soukup and Jason Nolan. The skills sessions include dribble stick training, finishing moves, change of direction, hard to guard, fundamental shooting, shooting on the move, explosive athletic movements, speed, agility, quickness, power, balance and reaction.
The 3-on-3 tournament is open for boys and in 1st-8th grades as well as high school and men’s half-court divisions.
The registration deadline is May 25. Fee to participate is $140 and included a tournament t-shirt.
To register for both or either, visit northernpridesportsacademy.com. For more information, contact Paul Koepke at paulkoepke76@gmail.com or 23-1-676-3559.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.