Steimel, Lerchen honored with Timby Awards
MIDLAND — Northwood University Athletics held its annual Timby Awards Ceremony on April 19, honoring student-athletes and athletics personnel.
Local award winners included Traverse City West graduate and softball star Brittany Steimel as the Women’s Newcomer of the Year and Glen Lake alum Max Lerchen the Men’s Track & Field Coaches Award.
Northern Michigan Dragway opens up
KALEVA — The 2022 racing season is set to begin Saturday at Northern Michigan Dragway, with the first of three early-season Test ‘n Tune events.
The season will once again be packed with events from April through the Oct. 1 season finale.
Racing action starts at 2 p.m. Saturday April 23 and April 30. The full race schedule can be found at many local business locations, online at NorthernMichganDragway.com, or by calling (231) 218-2657. NMD is located three miles north of Kaleva at 13991 Potter Rd.
Driver sues over firing
DETROIT — A popular Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings said he was dismissed for urinating in a drain.
Al Sobotka filed a discrimination lawsuit this week against Olympia Entertainment, two months after he was fired, following 51 years with the Red Wings. His lawyer said he has a health condition that causes him to frequently urinate.
Sobotka, 68, couldn’t get to a restroom so he urinated in a drain that carries ice runoff from the Zamboni machines at Little Caesars Arena. Someone saw him and apparently reported it in February.
“He thought no one was in the building,” attorney Deborah Gordon said. “He was given no warning, no second chance.”
Olympia Entertainment said it wouldn’t comment on a legal matter.
Besides steering the Zamboni at Red Wings games, Sobotka was known for removing octopus thrown to the ice by fans, a Detroit tradition at Olympia Stadium, Joe Louis Arena and now Little Caesars Arena. Fans cheered as he twirled the sea creatures over his head.
Gordon said management was aware of Sobotka’s prostate problem.
“I was shocked,” Sobotka told WDIV-TV, referring to his dismissal. “I didn’t know what to say. Heartbroken, yes.”
MHSAA accepting applications
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is seeking student-athletes to become members of its Student Advisory Council beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Four boys and four girls from the Class of 2024 will be selected for 2-year terms and will meet on matters related to maintaining and promoting a proper perspective and sensible scope for high school sports in Michigan. Eight members from the Class of 2023 already are serving on the Council, while eight members from the Class of 2022 are leaving the Council this spring.
To be eligible for the committee, candidates must be a member of the Class of 2024, complete the official application including answering the three short-answer questions, submit a letter of recommendation from a school administrator, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) and be available for all scheduled meetings.
In addition, candidates should show a history of leadership on athletic teams as well as with other extracurricular activities, community service projects or in the workplace, and show an understanding of the role of school sports and have ideas for promoting a proper perspective for educational athletics.
Applications are due to the MHSAA by 4:30 p.m. on April 25. Applications can be downloaded from the Student Advisory Council page of the MHSAA website and must be returned via e-mail, fax or any mail delivery service. The link to the MHSAA page is https://www.mhsaa.com/Schools/Students/Student-Advisory-Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.