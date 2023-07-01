Northern Lights 5K Fun Run Fundraiser Set for Sept. 8
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is now open for Thomas Judd Care Center’s Northern Lights Fun Run.
The event is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, to raise awareness about its services and role in HIV care and prevention.
The nighttime 5K fun run and walk course begins and finishes at Munson Medical Center’s Lot K adjacent to the Grand Traverse Commons on the southwest side of the hospital’s campus at 889 Cottageview Drive. Registration includes a bright T-shirt, swag, chip timing, post-race snacks and a finisher medal.
Cost for the run is $20. Registration ends on Sept. 2. A course map will be available soon.
To register for the race, visit runsignup.com/northernlights.
Cash prizes will be awarded, including $500 for the top overall finisher. The first male and female runners will receive $200, second-place runners $150, and third-place runners $100. Participants are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the run with the best glow-in-the-dark, creative, and/or lit-up swag. Three $50 prizes will be awarded to the most enthusiastically adorned registrants.
The Thomas Judd Care Center serves about 150 clients in northern Michigan and offers free HIV testing by appointment. The staff includes a nurse practitioner who provides primary care access to clients, case managers who connect clients with access to health care and counseling, a community health specialist whose role is to share resource information with community health partners across the region and much more. The clinic also has a transporter/driver to help clients make their appointments.
“Our clinic strives to promote wellness and prevent transmission of HIV by providing holistic-based services to improve the quality of life for patients with HIV/AIDS from U.S. 10 to the Mackinac Bridge,” Thomas Judd Care Center Manager David Rushlow said
To learn more about the Thomas Judd Care Center, visit munsonhealthcare.org/thomasjuddcarecenter.
Lauren Timpf wins GAM Junior Amateur
EAST LANSING — Lauren Timpf rallied to beat Lily Bargamian 2-and-1 in Friday’s final match of the 45th Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur Championship at Forest Akers West Golf Course.
It was the second win in the championship for Timpf, who also took home the Wright Memorial Trophy in 2021. The senior-to-be at Macomb Lutheran North said this one means more.
“Back when I won the other one I was on top of my game and then I kind of went through a little slump last year and I wasn’t playing my best,” she said. “So coming out here and proving to myself that I can win and compete again feels amazing.”
Timpf and Bargamian swapped the lead through the first 10 holes, but Bargamian, 1-up at the time, went 2-up on the par 4 No. 11 hole when Timpf’s tee shot ended up in long grass and she made a bogey. Timpf was right back in the match the next hole though when Bargamian chipped over the No. 12 green and made a bogey.
They tied No. 13 with pars, then Timpf took momentum with a 9-foot birdie putt on No. 14 to tie the match. Bargamian then had big trouble with trees and sand on 15 before conceding the hole to give Timpf the lead. Timpf, who is committed to the golf program at Purdue University after completing high school, then closed the match out on the par 5 No. 17 hole with a par.
The final match was moved to Friday following weather and air quality delays and concerns on Wednesday and Thursday. The 15-and-under bracket title was decided Thursday afternoon though. Esther Zhang of Ann Arbor won the age group title with a 4 and 3 win over Madilyn Sheerin of Grand Blanc.
TC’s Diver named to hockey All-Academic team
ANNVILLE, Pennsylvania — Traverse City’s MacLean Diver is one of 22 Lebanon Valley College ice hockey players named to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Diver, a graduate of Powers Catholic High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration at The Valley.
Players must have completed at least one academic year at their current institution, while holding a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 for all terms of the stipulated 2022-23 academic year to be eligible for the All-Academic team.
Great Lakes Equestrian Festival returns next week
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Horse Shows announces the return of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival.
Held at the scenic Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg, GLEF is a captivating six-week equestrian competition. From July 5 to August 13, each week showcases top-tier competitors in FEI jumping, national and international hunter derbies, and culminates with the prestigious FEI North American Youth Championships.
Spectators will witness the extraordinary talents of riders from around the world while enjoying a relaxing atmosphere that includes a children’s play area and food and beverage merchants, and they can visit vendors row for unique shopping.
GLEF offers an unmatched experience for equestrian enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Take in the thrill of show-jumping competitions and the elegant grace of hunter derbies. Two events cap off the series.
In the penultimate week of GLEF is the fast-paced excitement of Major League Show Jumping (MLSJ) from August 3–6. Traverse City proudly shares the honor of hosting MLSJ with elite equestrian venues in Canada, Mexico and across the U.S., solidifying its reputation as a top-tier equestrian destination.
In the final week, one of the most prestigious events of GLEF is the FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) during GLEF VI from August 9-13. This international event attracts talented young athletes from over a dozen countries. These future stars of equestrian sport compete in various disciplines following the Olympic format.
For more information, including event schedules and ticket details, please visit TraverseCityHorseShows.com.
