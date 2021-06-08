North Storm U18 soccer team wins state title
The North Storm U18 soccer team made history with the program’s first state title when they won the Michigan State Youth Soccer Association’s championship last weekend.
The North Storm U18 team is made up of athletes, most of which are juniors in high school, from Glen Lake, Elk Rapids, Traverse City West, TC Central, TC St. Francis and TC Christian.
The team defeated TKO out of Kalamazoo in the state final game that went to double overtime. The North Storm were trailing 2-1 but managed to score the tying goal with only one minute left in stoppage time and scored the game winning goal shortly into overtime and held on for the win.
“At the end of the day this group started together when they were four years old and have played the last 12 years in our program,” head coach Jason Smith said. “This was a great culmination of all those years of hard work together.”
They defeated Michigan Fire 3-0 in the quarterfinal and Michigan Rush 3-2 in the semifinal.
The state title qualifies the North Storm for the President’s Cup in Westchester, Ohio on June 17-20. The team has a chance to qualify for regionals in Iowa if they are to succeed at the President’s Cup.
TC Breakers crush 21 team records at Big Red meet
HOLLAND — The TC Breakers swimming team got back into the long course pool after almost a year away from competition and broke 21 team records at the Big Red Challenge Meet in Holland on Saturday.
Alex Rapson set two new team records in the boys U10, placing second in the 50 backstroke in 40.85 and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 37.16. He also placed inside the top-10 in the 100 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 fly, and 100 freestyle while earning a state-qualifying bid.
A host of team records fell in the 13 and over boys age group for the Breakers. Blake Rowe has set five team records in the last month, including the 400 IM (5:01.40), 200 freestyle (2:06.51), 100 backstroke (1:03.24), 200 IM (2:21.19) and 200 backstroke (2:17.67). Isaac Hintz set new records in the 100 fly (1:01.97), 50 fly (28.92) and 200 fly (2:42.42) and teammate Reese Cummins set the team record in the 800 freestyle (10:32.52).
The girls 13 and over age group saw a lot of success as well as Avery Bills, Elyse Brayton, Ella Cabbage and Paige Ritchie set records. Bills set new team records in the 800 freestyle (9:51.06), 200 IM (2:36.34) and 200 backstroke (2:27.2).
Brayton added records in the 400 IM (5:37.35) and 100 breaststroke (1:21) while Cabbage broke records in the 50 fly (32.34) and 50 breaststroke (38.36). Ritchie swam 11:03.65 to break the Breakers’ record in the 800 freestyle.
Maisy Brayton was the only Breaker to win their event as she took home first place and a program record 52.03 in the 50 fly. She also broke the record in the 50 freestyle (44.83).
“It’s really interesting the resilience that our kids have had,” coach Kathy Coffin-Sheard said. “Last year they all missed the state meet and couldn’t get to their long course season. It’s been really restrictive and finally starting to open up and the kids are feeling the joy from that.”
Coffin-Sheard said the Breakers have been invited to a lot more meets after the COVID-19 restrictions have loosened. The Breakers will compete at Eastern Michigan University this weekend before they begin preparing for the state meets in mid July.
Elmbrook hosting Shamble on the Green
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmbrook golf course is hosting seven dates for the Shamble on the Green events that are followed by night time concert series this summer.
The events include a nine hole progressive shamble. To win, a golfer must participate in three out of the seven events as a part of a two-person teams.
The cost is $60 a day or $150 for any three dates on the calendar. Events take place June 13 and 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1 and August 15.
For more information regarding rules and prizes head to elmbrookgolfcom/2021ShambleConcertSeries.
Rodgers an expected no-show
Aaron Rodgers was a no-show and Tom Brady was full-go.
The quarterbacks who faced off in the NFC championship game five months ago dominated headlines as several NFL teams opened mandatory minicamps on Tuesday.
Rodgers expectedly skipped Green Bay’s first session after missing the team’s voluntary organized team activities. It remains uncertain whether the reigning MVP will return to the Packers.
“I think any time you’re talking about any player on your football team, you’d love everybody to be here,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And so, it’s certainly, it is what it is, man. And we’ll focus and we’ll control and work on the guys that are here and try to help them become the best to their ability and coach the heck out of them.”
LaFleur declined to say whether Rodgers’ absence was excused. The team has the option to fine Rodgers just over $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp practices this week.
“I’m not going to get into my conversations with Aaron and the communication,” LaFleur said. “I’m naturally optimistic, but you know, again, we’ll take it day by day and just do whatever we can to help remedy the situation.”
LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both said they want Rodgers back. Gutekunst has said he won’t trade Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract.
Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview last month but expressed his displeasure with the front office and made it clear his issue with the team wasn’t about quarterback Jordan Love being drafted in the first round last year.
“It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way,” he said.
Rodgers won’t need much practice time with the Packers whenever he returns, if he comes back at all.
“I think Aaron’s got a ton of experience and he’s not a guy that I worry about particularly that much,” LaFleur said. “He’s a pro’s pro. I know he knows how to take care of his body and get himself ready to play. So that is not much of a concern for us at all.”
While Rodgers remained absent in Green Bay, Brady was back on the field in Tampa Bay leading the defending Super Bowl champions on his surgically repaired knee.
“Trying to stop him from playing is pretty tough,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said.
Brady, who turns 44 in August, called the knee surgery “pretty serious” in a radio interview last month. He wore a brace on his left knee and was held out during blitz situations in practice but Arians said the five-time Super Bowl MVP “kept begging to go back in.”
“He looked fine,” Arians said.
The Falcons, Cowboys, Lions, Giants, Rams and Washington are also holding their mandatory minicamps this week. The Eagles and Colts reworked their schedules and are off until training camp after finishing OTAs.
For Atlanta, it was the first time the Falcons hit the field since seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was traded to Tennessee.
“I don’t worry about players I never coached,” first-year Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after practice.
In Dallas, quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t been limited in his return from a major ankle injury. He’s participated in offseason practices but won’t take part in full-team portions of mandatory minicamp. Coach Mike McCarthy expects Prescott to be fully ready at training camp.
“He’s done everything. He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook,” McCarthy said. “We’re not naïve. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back there’s going to be some things you have to work through but I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.”
Reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young was on the field for the start of mandatory minicamp, his first appearance during Washington’s offseason program. Young said a series of photo shoots and other opportunities kept him away from voluntary organized team activities but that coaches knew the situation and understood.
“I’m ready to rock,” Young said. “It just felt good being out there with my guys. I felt like a kid in the candy shop.”
