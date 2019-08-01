NMD Mopars Against World results
KALEVA — The 22nd edition of Mopars Against the World took place at the Northern Michigan Dragway last weekend and fans were out in full force for the largest event of the year.
More than 3,000 people attended to see 394 race entries compete. The Mopar racers took the win with a final score of 188-160 over the “World” in head-to-head races.
Darren McChesney of Reese defeated Fred Schwedt of Cheboygan for the Bracket I title.
Belleville’s David Remus won the $10,000 top prize in Bracket II while Benzonia’s Kyle Kidder grabbed $6,000 for second.
Benzonia’s David Evans captured the Pro Trophy win.
Houghton Lake’s Sean Nagy defeated Traverse City’s Tim Heiges in the Top Doorslammers division.
More racing action will take place on Friday for “Family Night” at the Northern Michigan Dragway.
There will be bounce houses and horse rides for children with races beginning around 5 p.m.
TC Native publishes book for coaches
Bobby Humphrey, a 1999 TC Central graduate, published his second book titled Hitting Home: With Fundamental Purpose and Intent on Aug. 1.
The book focuses on hitting fundamentals for baseball and softball players with content made to help high school and college coaches teach these skills. There are chapters on approach, mechanics, how to manage practice and games, recruiting and more.
The book contains excerpts from current and former baseball players and coaches such as former MLB player Derrick May and Jake Boss, who is the head baseball coach at Michigan State University.
Humphrey is an assistant softball coach at Bridgewater College and an Associate Scout for the New York Mets.
He has coached for 17 years after playing college baseball at Spring Arbor University. His book is available on Amazon.
Boyne Golf instructor Jeff Roth wins Tournament of Champions
BOYNE FALLS — Jeff Roth, the Boyne Golf Academy instructor, shot a 3-under 69 on The Alpine Course at Boyne Mountain Resort on Wednesday to take home his record sixth Tournament of Champions title.
Roth topped Kalamazoo’s Barrett Kelpin by one stroke after being tied heading into the final round.
Roth, 61, out shot the 30-year-old PGA Tour Latinoamerica player in the final round and lead the tournament wire-to-wire.
Roth’s sixth win knocked him out of a tie with Michael Harris of Troy for the most Tournament of Champions wins at five, and it put him into a tie with Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf and Country Club at 16 for the most Michigan major championships in history.
Hebert, who was in the final group, shot 71 for a 210 and a tie for third with Mike Nagy of Manistique, the 2017 champion, who rallied with a closing 65.
Local MMA fighter falls in title bout
Matt Elliott (4-1), a local MMA flyweight fighter and owner of the Warrior Combat Academy, took his first loss as a professional fighter after losing by technical submission to Juancamilo Ronderos (3-0) at Crystal Gardens in Southgate, MI.
Ronderos broke Elliot’s arm with his signature “Sneaky Pete” submission 2 minutes, 39 seconds into the second round — leading the referee to end the fight and giving Ronderos the WXCMMA Flyweight title.
Northern Michigan Dogmen 15U win Ohio Tournament
SANDUSKY, OH. — The Northern Michigan Dogmen baseball teams spent the weekend at the Callahan Auto Parts Classic Elite Tournament and came home sporting hardware.
The 15U Blue team went undefeated on the weekend in the 16U tournament, going 3-0 in pool play and 2-0 in bracket play. They defeated the Medina Bees (Ohio) by a score of 5-2 in the championship game.
The 13U team went 3-1 in pool play but was eliminated in the semifinal. The 17U team went into the final day with a 3-1 record in pool play before being eliminated in the championship game by a score of 2-0.
The Northern Michigan Dogmen will be holding tryouts for the 2020 season this August. For more information visit www.nmdogmenbaseball.com.
Pit Spitters extend ‘Thirsty Thursday’s’ deal into playoffs
The Traverse City Pit Spitters will host the franchise’s first playoff game Tuesday on August 13 at 7:05 p.m. and have extended their ‘Thirsty Thursday’ promotion to all home playoff games.
The organization will be offering $2 20-ounce beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games. In addition, the first 1,000 fans to enter the park will get a Pit Spitters Playoff Rally Towel.
Tickets for the Aug. 13 game will go on sale on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.. Prices remain the same as regular season games at $6 for lawn seats and $10 for box seats.
