NHL Prospects Tourney, Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City to host the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp, as well as the 2023 Training Camp Golf Classic at the Traverse City Country Club.
The NHL Prospect Tournament returns to Traverse City for its 24th season, running from Sept. 14-17 with a four-team field set to compete this year. The Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs for four straight days of round-robin action, with each team playing three games.
The Red Wings hit the ice for the first time for training camp on the morning of Sept. 21 and continue daily through Sept. 25.
Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp, including the annual Red and White Game on Sunday, Sept. 24. Following the Red and White game, the team will remain in Traverse City and hold practice on Monday, Sept. 25 prior to breaking camp for Detroit to begin its preseason schedule.
Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City are now available at www.centreice.org/drwtickets
Red Wings acquire Petry in a trade with Canadiens
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, a trade that gives them another veteran player late in a busy offseason of additions.
Detroit got Petry at less than half his salary, just over $2.3 million for each of the next two seasons, in exchange for a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick and 24-year-old defenseman Gustav Lindstrom.
Petry, 35, joins a remade blue line for Detroit, which also added Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere in free agency. Eager to get the Red Wings back in contention and end a seven-year playoff drought, general manager Steve Yzerman also traded for scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and signed forwards Daniel Sprong and J.T. Compher, among other moves.
Lindstrom had eight points and averaged just over 14 minutes of ice time in 36 games with Detroit last season. The condition of the 2025 draft pick is the later of Detroit's or Boston's — one of the selections the Red Wings got from Boston for Tyler Bertuzzi at the trade deadline.
TC's Roger Heeres named Umpire of the Year
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Sault Legacies Softball Club presented the inaugural Scott Nason Memorial Umpire of the Year award to Roger Heeres of Traverse City.
"Roger has worked our Sault Invitational since 2007 and has more years of service to our tournament than any official on our great umpiring crew," Sault Legacies founder and director Linda Bouvet said.
The Sault Legacies named the award in honor of longtime Sault Ste. Marie softball umpire Scott Nason, who tragically passed away last fall. The Sault Legacies program was established in 1998 and has been hosting a tournament annually since 2002. This year's tournament included a record 35 teams.
Area basketballers win Gus Macker tourney
MIDLAND — A team including several northern Michigan basketball players won a division championship at the Gus Macker Tournament recently.
Rider Bartel and Braeden Flynn from Harbor Springs along with Glen Lake's Jacob Plamondon won five games at the Midland tournament to take the 15-to-6-year-old division title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.