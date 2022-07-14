NHL great Chris Chelios to appear at Pit Spitters game
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced Thursday that NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios will appear at the Pit Spitters Hockey Night on Thursday, July 28.
Chelios played 26 seasons in the NHL, including 10 with the Detroit Red Wings. He also played with the Montreal Canadians, Chicago Blackhawks and Atlanta Thrashers in his storied career.
Chelios played in 1,651 NHL games, which is the fifth on that all-time list and the most for any NHL defenseman. During that time, he was a three-time Norris Trophy winner for best defenseman and an 11-time all-star and three-time Stanley Cup winner, including two with the Red Wings (2002, 2008). In the 2002 season, Chelios played in the Olympics and led the United States to a silver medal.
His amazing career culminated at his Hall of Fame induction in 2013.
On July 28, Chelios will be throwing a ceremonial first pitch and signing autographs for fans from 6-8 p.m.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and the gates will open at 6 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in the gate will receive a Pit Spitters hockey puck courtesy of Sip Shine.
TC West Titan football community picnic Aug. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West football program will host its first-ever community picnic at Thirlby Field on Aug. 19.
Organizers are hoping to make the event an annual kickoff to the football season. The picnic will serve as a fundraiser to help benefit Titan football on all levels from flag and Pop Warner to middle and high school.
There will be a meet-and-greet with the high school players as well as a kids football combine, longest field goal contest, dunk tank, a performance by the West Senior High School drumline and more.
