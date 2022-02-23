NCMC announces partnership with Nike, BSN
PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College announced a multi-year partnership with Nike and BSN Sports last week. It’s the first apparel deal in the college’s history and the newly formed Timberwolf athletic department will be outfitted with Nike products.
“Our partnership with Nike and BSN Sports is an important step forward in our pursuit of a vibrant athletic program at North Central,” NCMC Athletic Director Ashley Antonishen said. “There’s a lot of excitement around being a Nike school, from our recruits to our coaches, and I think it will carry into our first varsity games in the fall.”
North Central’s local BSN rep will be Gary Hice, who spent 30-years as Athletic Director at Petoskey High School.
The community college in Petoskey became a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association in October. Two months later in December, NCMC was granted membership in the Michigan College Athletic Association.
NCMC is set to start competing in the Fall of 2022. It will be ineligible for postseason competition in its first year.
Petoskey’s Goelz named MHSAA Scholar-Athlete
EAST LANSING — Petoskey skier Will Goelz won one of the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s $2,000 Scholar-Athlete scholarships for Class A.
Goelz is a four-year skier for the Northmen, who have won back-to-back Division 2 state championships with him, and played two seasons of varsity tennis. Petoskey looks to defend its title Monday at Schuss Mountain.
He earned academic all-state in skiing and tennis, and he serves as ski team captain. He is also an AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Scholarship commended scholar.
Goelz has participated in National Honor Society the last two years and spent the last three years on the district’s Student Advisory Council. In addition to that, Goelz has served all four years as part of Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee, including as foundation officer and board liaison and is serving as PHSACF director as a senior.
Goelz has not yet decided where he will attend college and what he will study.
