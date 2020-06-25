N. Mich. Dogmen top Petoskey Royals 7-4
BOYNE CITY — Chase Ingersoll and Tyler Sobczak each banged out three hits as the Northern Michigan Dogmen beat the Petoskey Royals 19U team 7-4 Wednesday night.
Ingersoll and Sobczak (Petoskey) each batted 3-for-4. Ingersoll (Forest Area) scored three runs and drove in one.
Aaron Bess (Boyne City) drove in two runs.
Drew Koenig (Gaylord St. Mary) started and struck out two in three innings, with Trevor Wregglesworth (Cheboygan) going two frames with two strikeouts, Sobczak fanning three in two innings and Nick Aown (Boyne City) and Bess each working an inning with one strikeouts. Sobczak was credited with the win.
TCC Hall of Fame induction postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Because of the current public health situation and the uncertainty surrounding public education and sports in Michigan, the Traverse City Central High School Hall of Fame committee decided to cancel plans to induct new members this fall.
All recent nominations will be considered for induction in 2021.
The TCC Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to honor past graduates and staff who have excelled in their field, given back to their community, inspired current students and instilled pride and honor in the school.
To promote a candidate, the nominator must provide a complete nomination form, three letters of support and an actual photo (not photocopy) of the candidate. Nomination forms and more information be found at https://www.tcaps.net/schools/high-schools/chs/parents-students/alumni/.
After a vote of the Hall of Fame committee in May 2021, new Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during Homecoming weekend in September or October 2021.
There are currently 60 members of the Hall of Fame, including educators, coaches, military personnel, law enforcement, doctors, politicians, judges, lawyers, businesspeople, athletes, musicians, writers, volunteers, and community advocates.
For more information, contact Courtney Biggar at biggarco@tcaps.net.
