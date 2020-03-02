KALAMAZOO - Libby Munoz of the Kalamazoo College women's soccer team has been selected by the NCAA as one of 21 fall female student-athletes to be a recipient of a Postgraduate Scholarship.
The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who achieve high academic and athletic excellence and are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition. The award is given to up to 126 student-athletes annually and is a $10,000 one-time non-renewable prize. Each student-athlete that earns the scholarship is eligible to be nominated for an NCAA graduate degree scholarship, as well.
An anthropology and sociology major, Munoz is just the third Hornet women's soccer player to earn the award. The Leland native plans to be a clerk in a law firm during a gap year before applying to and using the scholarship for law school in 2021.
"This is an extraordinary honor for a phenomenal student-athlete," said Kalamazoo College coach Bryan Goyings. "Libby has and will continue to be a tremendous representative of Kalamazoo College and NCAA Division III athletes."
Trojan Booster Bash in the Motor City set for March 14
The Traverse City Central Trojan Athletic Boosters will host the 2020 Trojan Booster Bash in Detroit at The Park Place Convention Center (300 E. State Street) on Friday, March 14, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The evening will include both a live and silent auction along with music from DJ Sweet n' Low.
Tickets are $50 or VIP table options are available. Contact tctrojanbash@gmail.com to reserve a table. The event is adults only.
The Traverse City Central Trojan Athletic Boosters support all athletic programs at Central High School. The net proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support team grants and Trojan athletic programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.